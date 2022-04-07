 FBI: 'Dapper bandit' robs West Side bank - Albuquerque Journal

FBI: ‘Dapper bandit’ robs West Side bank

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man wearing make up robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a West Side bank Wednesday afternoon. (FBI)

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the man walked into a Bank of America, near Alameda and Corrales, around 4 p.m. He said the man handed over a demand note and threatened to shoot the teller.

Fisher said “no gun was displayed” and the man was given cash and left the bank on foot.

He said the man is described as Hispanic but wearing a “very light color foundation” on his face. The suspect was around 5 feet 4 inches tall, and heavy set.

Fisher said the FBI is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber.

Tips: Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.
Home » ABQnews Seeker » FBI: ‘Dapper bandit’ robs West Side bank

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
FBI: 'Dapper bandit' robs West Side bank
ABQnews Seeker
A man wearing make up robbed ... A man wearing make up robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the man walked into a Bank ...
2
Family-owned Española newspaper sold to NM investor group
ABQnews Seeker
The Rio Grande SUN, for decades ... The Rio Grande SUN, for decades owned and run by the Trapp family, has been sold to a group of New Mexico-based investors, the ...
3
Hefty tax rebates mark fiscal shift for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
With New Mexico facing high gas ... With New Mexico facing high gas prices but awash in oil-fueled revenue, state lawmakers embraced direct financial relief for residents during a single-day special ...
4
US nuclear agency sued over public records requests
ABQnews Seeker
A watchdog group is suing the ... A watchdog group is suing the National Nuclear Security Administration over its failure to release public records related to the U.S. government's plans to ...
5
ABQ brewery providing a ReSource for Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
Sipping on beer might seem like ... Sipping on beer might seem like an unremarkable activity but one brewery is hoping that simple pleasure will help people on the other side ...
6
Energy poll incites controversy at PRC
ABQnews Seeker
The Rio Grande Foundation helped PRC ... The Rio Grande Foundation helped PRC Commissioner Jefferson Byrd design and distribute the survey
7
Judge acquits New Mexico man of misdemeanors in Capitol ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted ... A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted a New Mexico man of misdemeanor charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol and engaged in disorderly ...
8
Albuquerque streamlines farmers market permit process
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Environmental Health Department announced Monday ... Albuquerque's Environmental Health Department announced Monday that vendors will now only pay a one-time $50 permit fee in order to participate in farmer's markets ...
9
Lawsuit alleges 'sadistic welcome' for prison inmates
ABQnews Seeker
State settled 2011 action alleging similar ... State settled 2011 action alleging similar conduct at Los Lunas facility