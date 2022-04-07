 Editorial: Big red flags at CYFD - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Big red flags at CYFD

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

No-bid business is often bad business, especially when public money is involved. A new audit of the N.M. Children, Youth and Families Department underscores that, raising serious concerns about the former administration.

The Jaramillo Accounting Group audit faults ex-Secretary Brian Blalock with overriding purchasing controls and arranging a $45 million no-bid contract with Oakland, California-based Binti Inc. That, despite more than a dozen other states opting to go with competitive bids to modernize their child welfare information systems.

Auditors say Binti was one of 31 vendors who expressed interest in the project in 2018. Yet the independent audit says various sources reported, and evidence corroborated, Blalock’s team began steering the information technology project to Binti soon after Blalock took over CYFD in 2019.

The audit is alarming. New Mexico would not have owned the data system, even after paying millions to develop it. Blalock, who resigned in August and left New Mexico, also drew fire in his short tenure for controversial handling of high-profile child abuse cases and use of a secure text-messaging app that destroyed data.

Credit former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Barbara Vigil, who took over the agency in October, and her administration for putting the brakes on Binti. The audit says the state might have wasted millions had the four-year-contract not been cut short. The new CYFD administration opted to go to competitive bid for the unfinished bulk of the project while keeping Binti on a $220K software service contract.

Binti CEO Felicia Curcuru says there was “nothing out of the ordinary in terms of the way that N.M. purchased Binti.” That doesn’t square with the audit, which says CYFD officials tried to “fit” Binti into “any possible” no-bid procurement method, or claims from two ex-CYFD officials who say in a whistleblower suit and state ethics complaint they were fired in May in part for questioning the no-bid deal.

The state responded that CYFD actions were lawful, reasonable and in good faith. Nonetheless, as the lawsuit and complaint play out, to rebuild public trust (in CYFD and state government) the attorney general, auditor and General Services Department need to keep looking into whether state laws or rules were broken at the public’s expense.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

