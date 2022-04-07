 State COVID-19 cases continue to decline - Albuquerque Journal

State COVID-19 cases continue to decline

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

In the past four weeks, people who were vaccinated made up 61% of the new COVID-19 cases and 45.5% of the deaths, but state Health Department reports show the shots are still effective at staving off serious disease.

Overall, New Mexico continued a downward trend of COVID cases, according to weekly reports dated April 4.

In the past week, New Mexico reported 702 new cases and 33 hospitalizations. The week before, New Mexico reported 925 new cases and 40 hospitalizations, according to the reports.

In the past four weeks, 30 unvaccinated deaths were reported and 25 vaccinated people died of COVID, according to the reports. Of the vaccinated, 14 of the people who died had received a booster shot and 11 people had completed only their initial vaccine series.

But the shots are proving effective. The Health Department reports show that, in the past four weeks, unvaccinated people were three times more likely to die than vaccinated, and vaccinated and boosted individuals.

Unvaccinated people were also three times more likely to be hospitalized than someone who is vaccinated, and four times more likely to be hospitalized compared with someone who was vaccinated and received a booster dose.

About 77.8% of adults in New Mexico are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the state reported 18 deaths, pushing the overall toll to 7,333 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 78 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state, including 13 on ventilators.

Home » Legislature News » Health / Covid Pandemic response » State COVID-19 cases continue to decline

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Triple play: Isotopes debut these culinary all-stars
ABQnews Seeker
Isotopes debut three culinary all-stars Isotopes debut three culinary all-stars
2
State COVID-19 cases continue to decline
ABQnews Seeker
Hospitalizations are also down from previous ... Hospitalizations are also down from previous week
3
Hefty tax rebates mark fiscal shift for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
With New Mexico facing high gas ... With New Mexico facing high gas prices but awash in oil-fueled revenue, state lawmakers embraced direct financial relief for residents during a single-day special ...
4
Chaves County sued over fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit alleges misconduct, lack of training ... Lawsuit alleges misconduct, lack of training at sheriff's office, state board
5
Police kill carjacking suspect during shootout in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Police exchanged gunfire with a carjacking ... Police exchanged gunfire with a carjacking suspect, killing him, Wednesday evening near a ditch in Northeast Albuquerque. The incident marked the fifth time police ...
6
FBI: 'Dapper bandit' robs West Side bank
ABQnews Seeker
A man wearing make up robbed ... A man wearing make up robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the man walked into a Bank ...
7
Family-owned Española newspaper sold to NM investor group
ABQnews Seeker
The Rio Grande SUN, for decades ... The Rio Grande SUN, for decades owned and run by the Trapp family, has been sold to a group of New Mexico-based investors, the ...
8
US nuclear agency sued over public records requests
ABQnews Seeker
A watchdog group is suing the ... A watchdog group is suing the National Nuclear Security Administration over its failure to release public records related to the U.S. government's plans to ...
9
ABQ brewery providing a ReSource for Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
Sipping on beer might seem like ... Sipping on beer might seem like an unremarkable activity but one brewery is hoping that simple pleasure will help people on the other side ...