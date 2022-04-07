State COVID-19 cases continue to decline

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

In the past four weeks, people who were vaccinated made up 61% of the new COVID-19 cases and 45.5% of the deaths, but state Health Department reports show the shots are still effective at staving off serious disease.

Overall, New Mexico continued a downward trend of COVID cases, according to weekly reports dated April 4.

In the past week, New Mexico reported 702 new cases and 33 hospitalizations. The week before, New Mexico reported 925 new cases and 40 hospitalizations, according to the reports.

In the past four weeks, 30 unvaccinated deaths were reported and 25 vaccinated people died of COVID, according to the reports. Of the vaccinated, 14 of the people who died had received a booster shot and 11 people had completed only their initial vaccine series.

But the shots are proving effective. The Health Department reports show that, in the past four weeks, unvaccinated people were three times more likely to die than vaccinated, and vaccinated and boosted individuals.

Unvaccinated people were also three times more likely to be hospitalized than someone who is vaccinated, and four times more likely to be hospitalized compared with someone who was vaccinated and received a booster dose.

About 77.8% of adults in New Mexico are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the state reported 18 deaths, pushing the overall toll to 7,333 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 78 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state, including 13 on ventilators.