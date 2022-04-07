APS allows schools to opt in to 10 extra days

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

After rejecting a motion to adopt two districtwide extended learning programs, the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education voted late Wednesday to let schools decide if they want to take on 10 additional instructional days and, in some cases, to also adopt longer school days.

The board initially voted down a proposal to make the extra days mandatory for all APS schools on a 4-3 vote.

But, after a five-minute break, the board returned and passed a motion by member Barbara Petersen allowing schools who “see the benefit” to opt in to the programs and to change the extended learning calendar – on a 5-2 vote.

The Transformational Opportunity Pilot Schools, or TOPS, program and the extended learning time add 10 days to the academic calendar. The extended learning time program applies to middle and high schools, while the TOPS program applies to kindergarten and elementary schools, and adds an hour and a half to school days, in addition to extending the school year by 10 days.

Nearly four dozen people lined up to speak, many voicing their opposition to implementing the two programs districtwide.

“These choices might be right for some communities, but they are definitely not right for many others,” said one parent who said she had three students in the district. “I would especially like to address the lack of transparency that APS has shown in the handling of tonight’s topic. When a decision as impactful as extending hours in the classroom is at hand, only publicly posting a meeting agenda is not enough.”

Board members also grilled presenters, who included the district’s Chief of Schools Yvonne Garcia, and associate superintendents from Learning Zones 2 and 4, on the districtwide proposal, honing in on several issues, including funding, current staffing shortages and whether the program would in fact fit all schools’ needs.

“At the exact same time that this is coming to our schools, our schools are dealing with staffing losses,” Petersen said. “It is incredibly frustrating to be looking at 10 extra days without any changes in the staffing cuts that we’re experiencing.”

“There are very clearly some schools that want this to happen, there are very clearly some schools that do not want this to happen,” said Courtney I. Jackson. “If this is an all-or-nothing approach … I will have to vote ‘no.’ ”

Proponents of the proposal said that adopting the programs would be good for students and staff alike, arguing they would allow for additional professional development time for staff and personalized instruction time for students.

“We have believed from the beginning that extending the day so that we can provide high-dosage tutoring and skill development based on students’ strengths … and time for our professionals to collaborate and plan – we believe in that,” Garcia said. “We believe that is essential and what will change instruction.”

An extended learning time calendar was previously approved by the board Dec. 8 in a 6-1 vote, but presenters on Wednesday requested it be modified from a start date of July 27 to Aug. 4, adding that the previous first day of school would interfere with summer break and that Albuquerque was “too hot” to start that time of year.

The proposed start date will be four days earlier than the traditional first day of Aug. 10

Gonzales asked that the additional six days between then and the previous start date be moved to the second semester, moving its start date up by one day, to Jan. 4, shaving one day off the vernal holiday in April and pushing the last day of school back to June 1.

The General Appropriation Act of 2022, signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham March 9, allocates $95 million for in-person extended learning time programs and over $64 million in additional funds for an average 3% raise for public school personnel working in such programs, or under K-5 Plus schools, which also aim to add additional instruction time.

That 3% raise, Gonzales said, would be added to the 7% raise for all education employees and conform with the pay grade increases for teachers promised by the Legislature and governor this year.

The TOPS program, according to presenters, would also be funded by the American Rescue Plan, which aims to combat impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in several areas, including education.

Board members Peggy Muller-Aragón, Petersen, Crystal Tapia-Romero, Josefina E. Domínguez and Jackson voted ‘yes’ on the Petersen motion to allow schools to opt into the extended learning programs. Board members Danielle Gonzales and Yolanda Montoya-Cordova voted ‘no’ on the motion.