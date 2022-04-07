Isotopes nip OKC for season’s first victory

ISOTOPES THURSDAY: At Oklahoma City

6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes LHP Dillon Overton vs. Dodgers RHP Andre Jackson (no record for either)

WEDNESDAY: Albuquerque (1-1) rode a four-run sixth inning and six frames of two-hit, one-run ball from its bullpen to a 6-5 victory at Oklahoma City.

Trailing 4-2 entering the sixth, Albuquerque took advantage of two walks and two errors in the inning to plate four runs despite only one knock and not getting a ball out of the infield. Ryan Vilade worked a bases-loaded walk to key the frame. Elehuris Montero then produced an RBI groundout that tied it, before Scott Schebler’s infield pop fly was dropped by Dodgers (1-1) shortstop Zach McKinstry for two more runs.

The Isotopes bullpen made sure the lead held up. JD Hammer struck out the side in his team debut in the seventh, Zach Lee worked a perfect eighth with a pair of punchouts, and Chad Smith pitched around a single and walk to earn the save.

FIRST HOME GAME: April 12, 6:35 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City (fleece blankets giveaway).

Wednesday’s box score: Albuquerque 6, Oklahoma City 5