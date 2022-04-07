 Walmart offers supply-chain workers a chance to drive trucks - Albuquerque Journal

Walmart offers supply-chain workers a chance to drive trucks

By Anne D'Innocenzio / The Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NEW YORK — Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them.

The nation’s largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company’s established drivers.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also said it is raising pay for its 12,000 truck drivers. The starting range for new drivers will now between $95,000 and $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. The retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

The moves announced Thursday come as the pandemic has made trucker shortages more severe as demand to move freight reaches historic highs. The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.

Walmart said about 20 workers in Dallas and Dover, Delaware, have earned their commercial driver’s licenses. About 400 to 800 workers in the company’s supply-chain network are expected to complete the truck-driving program this year, Hatfield said.

Home » Business » Careers/Jobs » Walmart offers supply-chain workers a chance to drive trucks

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Walmart offers supply-chain workers a chance to drive trucks
Careers/Jobs
Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks ... Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them. The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives ...
2
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic ...
Careers/Jobs
Amazon workers in Staten Island, New ... Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize on Friday, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant's history ...
3
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of ...
Careers/Jobs
America's employers extended a streak of ... America's employers extended a streak of robust hiring in March, adding 431,000 jobs in a sign of the economy's resilience in the face of ...
4
NM's unemployment rate highest of any state in US
ABQnews Seeker
Despite the numbers, state has realized ... Despite the numbers, state has realized job growth in some industries
5
Pharmaceutical firm expanding in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
A pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing ... A pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing company is expanding its in-state operational facilities and workforce due to an influx of state funding.
6
In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost ...
Careers/Jobs
After returning to metro San Francisco ... After returning to metro San Francisco following a college football career, Anthony Giusti felt like his hometown was passing him by. The high cost ...
7
Diversifying workforce key to growing NM's clean energy industry
ABQnews Seeker
High school graduates may be part ... High school graduates may be part of the solution, experts say
8
Should I tell my co-worker that her job may ...
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: My co-worker ... Dear J.T. & Dale: My co-worker has been working from home a lot. The company has given us that option as a result of ...
9
Albuquerque massage school begins night classes
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque School of Healing Arts ... The Albuquerque School of Healing Arts has now launched a night and weekend program with classes slated to begin late March, according to a ...