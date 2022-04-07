 Closing arguments expected in USC coach's bribery trial - Albuquerque Journal

Closing arguments expected in USC coach’s bribery trial

By Associated Press

BOSTON — Closing arguments are scheduled Thursday in Boston federal court in the trial of a decorated former water polo coach at the University of Southern California implicated in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal.

Jovan Vavic faces fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery charges for his role in the scheme, which involved wealthy parents paying bribes to have their children admitted into elite schools using rigged test scores or bogus athletic accomplishments.

The trial opened in early March and was postponed for a few days after the presiding judge contracted COVID-19.

Prosecutors say the 60-year-old California resident accepted more than $200,000 in bribes to fake athletic credentials and designate college applicants as water polo recruits so they could gain admission into the elite Los Angeles school.

But lawyers for Vavic argue the former coach, who guided USC’s men’s and women’s water polo teams to 16 national championships, never took bribes.

They maintain that some $100,000 was deposited directly into a USC account to benefit the water polo teams while about $120,000 in payments for the private high school tuitions of Vavic’s sons were actually scholarships awarded by a nonprofit run by William Singer, who was considered the mastermind of the bribery scheme.

Vavic, who was fired by USC following his arrest in March 2019, is the only coach of the many implicated in the scheme to challenge his charges in court.

In all, nearly 60 people were charged in the investigation dubbed by authorities as “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Among them were prominent coaches from Yale and other elite schools, and wealthy and famous parents such as “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Home » News » Nation » Closing arguments expected in USC coach’s bribery trial

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Police kill carjacking suspect during shootout in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Officers exchanged gunfire with a carjacking ... Officers exchanged gunfire with a carjacking suspect, killing him Wednesday evening near a ditch in Northeast Albuquerque, according to police. The incident marked the ...
2
APS allows schools to opt in to 10 extra ...
ABQnews Seeker
Motion, which also included longer school ... Motion, which also included longer school days option, passed on a 5-2 vote
3
Triple play: Isotopes debut these culinary all-stars
ABQnews Seeker
Green chile plays a leading role ... Green chile plays a leading role in two of the three new ballpark dishes this coming season at Isotopes Park.
4
Chaves County sued over fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit alleges misconduct, lack of training ... Lawsuit alleges misconduct, lack of training at sheriff's office, state board
5
Time is here for another booster shot to combat ...
Blogs
Mask-wearing continues to be among the ... Mask-wearing continues to be among the precautions against COVID-19.
6
Hefty tax rebates mark fiscal shift for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
With New Mexico facing high gas ... With New Mexico facing high gas prices but awash in oil-fueled revenue, state lawmakers embraced direct financial relief for residents during a single-day special ...
7
Kirtland named finalist for Space Force site
ABQnews Seeker
'New Mexico is the future of ... 'New Mexico is the future of space,' says Sen. Martin Heinrich
8
Judge acquits New Mexico man of misdemeanors in Capitol ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted ... A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted a New Mexico man of misdemeanor charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol and engaged in disorderly ...
9
Energy poll controversy rears its head at PRC
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Grande Foundation assists commissioner with ... Rio Grande Foundation assists commissioner with state 'survey'
10
Family-owned Española newspaper sells to NM investors
ABQnews Seeker
New publisher of SUN has spent ... New publisher of SUN has spent decades in journalism