Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his return

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the Masters on Thursday:

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down right side of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolling just back onto the fairway. Chip to 10 feet. One-putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 2, 575 yards, par 5: Drive down right side of fairway. Fairway metal short of green. Wedge from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 5th.

