Things happening around town

The weather is warming up and events across the city are happening. Here is a list of some notable events coming up:

♦ The African American Performing Arts Center will celebrate Black history with a youth opera and gospel workshop. Located at 310 San Pedro Drive NE, the event will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 29, and at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, with a showcase following at 7 p.m. with The Walls Group.

♦ Steve Springer, director of the University of New Mexico Gospel Choir, will lead the workshop. Students ages 8-17 are encouraged to participate. Free registration at form.123formbuilder.com or email nmappac1@gmail.com or call 505-222-0785.

♦ Free tax preparation is available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Homewise, 500 Second St. SW. Hosted by the Albuquerque Community Foundation. Free lunch by local food trucks. Register at Go.ABQCF.org/taxprep or call 505-883-6240.

♦ Dillard’s Albuquerque store invites volunteers to sign up and appear in a kid’s fashion show on Saturday, April 9. Easter basket donations will be made. Call 505-883-5900, extension 5430.

♦ Rio Rancho Northwest Mesa NAACP will host Courtyard Calcutta from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at 1305 Rio Grande Blvd. NW. The event will feature live music by Rodney Bowe, Toni Morgan, and Tracy Whitney. There will be dancing, food, drink, and a raffle. Dress to impress and wear your most outrageous/gorgeous hat to be eligible for a prize. Wax your moustache, put on false eyelashes, or dress up in that new outfit that hasn’t made it out of the closet yet. There will be prizes for Best Dressed Man and Woman and Best Hat. For adults only. Contact rrnaacp.org/upcoming-events-1.

♦ At 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, the Youth Jazz Collaborative will present “The Civil Rights Era: A Jazz Perspective at the African American Performing Arts Center, 310 San Pedro NE. This group of young jazz artists continued their practice during the pandemic.

♦ April 16 is “EmpowHERment Day” from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Center, 310 San Pedro NE. This is an education symposium and celebration for Black girls and girls of color ages 11-13. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. There will be seminars on the Black Education Act and New Mexico’s Race-Based Hair Discrimination laws. Participation includes activities and goodie bags from Black-owned businesses. Register by April 14 at bit.ly/3DdsZsy. For more information, email nmblackcoc@gmail.com. Sponsored by the New Mexico Black Central Organizing Committee.

♦ “Facing the Rising Sun: The Journey of African American Homesteaders in New Mexico — Vision, Belief and Sovereign Ownership” is on display at the Albuquerque Museum, 2000 Mountain Road NW. This is a high-tech mobile exhibit hosted in collaboration with the African American Museum & Cultural Center of New Mexico, the City of Albuquerque Department of Arts and Culture, and the Electric Playhouse.