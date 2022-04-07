 Tiger's back: Woods tees off at Masters after terrible wreck - Albuquerque Journal

Tiger’s back: Woods tees off at Masters after terrible wreck

By Paul Newberry / Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Against all odds, Tiger Woods teed off in the Masters on Thursday for his first truly competitive tournament since a car wreck that damaged his right leg so badly he was faced with the prospect of amputation.

Wearing a pink shirt and black pants, Woods was greeted by thunderous applause when his name was announced to a huge gallery surrounding the first tee.

Woods failed to make solid contact with his first shot: a 264-yard drive that faded behind a bunker on the right side of the fairway. His approach rolled off the front of the green, but he sank a 10-foot putt to save par, bringing another huge roar from the patrons.

Woods walked slowly and with the slight hint of a limp, knowing that he faced four tough days on an extremely hilly course if he manages to make the cut.

Simply playing was a victory for Woods.

His career was in jeopardy after a devastating, single-car crash in Los Angeles in February 2021. He was confined to a hospital bed for three months and out of the public eye until last November, when he posted a video of him swinging a club with a simple message, “Making progress.”

His lone tournament in the 508 days since he last competed was a just-for-fun event in December in which he rode in a cart and was paired with his 13-year-old son, Charlie.

Despite the long layoff and the obvious physical limitations with screws and rods still holding the bones in place in his right leg, Woods said he still thinks he can win his sixth green jacket.

At 46, he would be the oldest Masters champion by three weeks over Jack Nicklaus.

The biggest question is how Woods holds up over 18 holes for four straight days. He walked 18 holes last week — his first big test — during a scouting trip with his son.

He teed off at 11:04 a.m. Thursday — 30 minutes behind schedule because of lingering showers — with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

“I can hit it just fine. I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint,” Woods said Tuesday. “Walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult.

“Seventy-two holes is a long road and it’s going to be a tough challenge,” he added. “And a challenge that I’m up for.”

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP Masters: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Home » Sports » Pro » Tiger’s back: Woods tees off at Masters after terrible wreck

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his ...
More News
A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger ... A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the Masters on Thursday: No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down ...
2
For Tiger Woods, a Masters walk unlike any other ...
Pro
Tiger Woods' 91st competitive round at ... Tiger Woods' 91st competitive round at the Masters will start like all the rest. Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, the five-time champion will ...
3
Triple play: Isotopes debut these culinary all-stars
ABQnews Seeker
Green chile plays a leading role ... Green chile plays a leading role in two of the three new ballpark dishes this coming season at Isotopes Park.
4
Isotopes nip OKC for season's first victory
Featured Sports
ISOTOPES THURSDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 ... ISOTOPES THURSDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes LHP Dillon Overton vs. Dodgers RHP Andre Jackson (no record for either) ...
5
Major League Baseball 2022: New Mexico in the big ...
Featured Sports
6
Isotopes lose opener on walkoff homer
Featured Sports
ISOTOPES WEDNESDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 ... ISOTOPES WEDNESDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Frank Duncan vs. Dodgers LHP Robbie Erlin (no record for either) ...
7
Can NMU repeat 2019 run at US Open Cup?
Featured Sports
The mere mention of U.S. Open ... The mere mention of U.S. Open Cup competition is enough to give New Mexico United fans ...
8
Isotopes open season Tuesday on road
Isotopes
The Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies' ... The Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, are set to begin the 2022 campaign Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. MT in Oklahoma City (610 ...
9
Familiar faces, optimism fill Isotopes Park on brink of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Isotopes season begins Tuesday ... The Albuquerque Isotopes season begins Tuesday on the road, but they were back in town on Saturday practicing at Isotopes Park.