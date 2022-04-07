Big Screen Debut: UNM students to showcase pandemic capstone projects

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

University of New Mexico Film & Digital Arts students work on a capstone project during the final year of school.

In any given year, the projects are completed for the seniors and then showcased to the community.

That didn’t happen in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, UNM alumni will get together with the community for “The 2020-2021 Lost Capstone Films Premiere Event” at the South Broadway Cultural Center.

“A number of my students from 2020 and 2021 are pulling together a screening of all their senior projects that never had a chance to screen because of the pandemic,” said Adam Turner, who is an adjunct lecturer at UNM. “We have the support from the city as well.”

Emily Cates and Alex Peterson are presenting their short film, “Rob in the Doghouse.”

Cates is the writer and director, while Peterson is the producer.

The film is set in a post apocalyptic world.

“It’s not a pandemic film at all,” Cates said.

Peterson was drawn to the project because it had an intelligence to it.

The crew worked on the project for five days during spring break in 2021.

“It was rough because everything was done virtually,” Peterson said. “Reading the scripts was fine but we needed that human connection. Once we were in production we followed all protocols and it was great to be back on set.”

Cates spent at least one semester working on the script and utilized having the tools provided from UNM.

“It’s a luxury to have access to all of the equipment at UNM,” Cates said. “Once your not a student, you have to worry about funding these projects.”

J Wallace will also present his project, “Master Bassist,” which is about a bass player who gets kicked out of his band and is replaced by a sex cult worker.”

Wallace and his crew were finishing the project days before the pandemic started in New Mexico.

“We filmed our last scene in the UNM Hospital the day before the first COVID case in New Mexico,” Wallace said. “We filmed for eight days during weekends for about a month.”

The three filmmakers are working in the New Mexico film industry and are excited to have the opportunity for the public to see their projects.

“I was more upset about not being able to screen this project,” Peterson said. “This is what we worked for during our time at UNM. The show that I’m working on currently ends on Saturday and I’ll be able to attend.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “The 2020-2021 Lost Capstone Films Premiere Event”

WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9

WHERE: South Broadway Cultural Center, 1025 Broadway SE

HOW MUCH: Admission is free; seating is limited