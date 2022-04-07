 Up to 65% of Africans have had COVID, far more than thought - Albuquerque Journal

Up to 65% of Africans have had COVID, far more than thought

By Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG — The World Health Organization said that up to 65% of people in Africa have been infected with the coronavirus and estimates the number of actual cases may have been nearly 100 times more cases than those reported.

In a new analysis released Thursday, the U.N. health agency reviewed 151 studies of COVID-19 in Africa based on blood samples taken from people on the continent between January 2020 and December 2021. WHO said that by last September, about 65% of people tested had some exposure to COVID-19, translating into about 800 million infections. In contrast, only about 8 million cases had been officially reported to WHO during that time period.

“This undercounting is occurring worldwide and it’s no surprise that the numbers are particularly large in Africa where there are so many cases with no symptoms,” WHO’s Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said in a statement. WHO’s analysis found that a large proportion of people with COVID-19 — 67% — showed no symptoms when infected with the disease, a higher percentage than other world regions.

Despite repeated warnings from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus that the coronavirus would devastate Africa, the continent has been among the least affected by the pandemic. In its new analysis, WHO said the milder COVID-19 cases seen in Africa were attributable in part to the continent’s much smaller proportion of people with underlying risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

“Africa’s youthful population is also a protective factor,” the U.N. health agency said. Some studies have also suggested that previous infection with diseases including malaria, may offer people some protection against the coronavirus, although those hypotheses have yet to be confirmed.

To date, Africa has reported 11.5 million COVID-19 cases including more than 250,000 deaths. WHO said the virus has been trending downwards since January, although there have been some variations in some countries and some, including South Africa, have been hit particularly hard during successive waves of disease. Last week, WHO said the number of COVID deaths fell by about 30% on the continent.

“Despite Africa’s declining infections and high exposure to the virus, we cannot declare victory yet against COVID-19,” said WHO Africa chief Moeti.

“The risks of more lethal variants emerging which overwhelm immunity gained from past infections cannot be brushed aside,” she said, calling for increased vaccination rates across the continent. To date, only about 15% of people in Africa have been immunized against COVID-19.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Home » Business » Health & Safety » Up to 65% of Africans have had COVID, far more than thought

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Up to 65% of Africans have had COVID, far ...
Health & Safety
The World Health Organization said that ... The World Health Organization said that up to 65% of people in Africa have been infected with the coronavirus and estimates the number of ...
2
COVID spending bill stalls in Senate as GOP, Dems ...
Health & Safety
A compromise $10 billion measure buttressing ... A compromise $10 billion measure buttressing the government's COVID-19 defenses has stalled in the Senate and seemed all but certainly sidetracked for weeks, victim ...
3
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
ABQnews Seeker
The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined ... The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined the growing list of Republican-led states to pass aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is ...
4
Experts worry about how US will see next COVID ...
Health & Safety
As coronavirus infections rise in some ... As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. -- and ...
5
Searchers in China find wing, engine parts after plane ...
Health & Safety
Hundreds of people in rain gear ... Hundreds of people in rain gear and rubber boots searched muddy, forested hills in southern China on Thursday for the second flight recorder from ...
6
Pressured by patients, FDA reviews ALS drug with modest ...
Health & Safety
When patients are battling a terminal ... When patients are battling a terminal illness and want access to an experimental drug, how much evidence that it works should regulators require before ...
7
US adult smoking rate fell during first year of ...
Health & Safety
The first year of the COVID-19 ... The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic saw more Americans drinking heavily or using illicit drugs -- but apparently not smoking. U.S. cigarette smoking ...
8
Study: SUVs, pickups hit pedestrians more often than cars ...
Health & Safety
Drivers of bigger vehicles such as ... Drivers of bigger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars, according ...
9
Texas clinics' lawsuit over abortion ban 'effectively over'
Around the Region
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ... The Texas Supreme Court on Friday dealt essentially a final blow to abortion clinics' best hopes of stopping a restrictive law that has sharply ...