The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team has agreed to a home-and-home series with Iona University. UNM coach Richard Pitino will coach against his father, Rick, on Dec. 18 when Iona visits the Pit and faces the Lobos.

The elder Pitino has brought teams to Albuquerque before — Boston University in 1980 and the Louisville team that won an NCAA Regional here in 2005.

