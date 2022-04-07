 Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine - Albuquerque Journal

Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine

By Associated Press

LONDON — Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine, the band announced Thursday.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox. Roger Waters, who left the band in the 1980s, is not involved.

The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.

Gilmour, who performed with BoomBox in London in 2015, said the video was “a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”

After Russia’s invasion, Khlyvnyuk cut short a tour of the U.S. to return to Ukraine and join a territorial defense unit.

Gilmour said he spoke to Khlyvnyuk, who was recovering in a hospital from a mortar shrapnel injury, while he was writing the song. He said: “I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future.”

The song is being released Friday and the band says proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.

“We want to express our support for Ukraine, and in that way show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become,” Gilmour said.

Pink Floyd was founded in London in the mid-1960s and helped forge the U.K. psychedelic scene before releasing influential 1970s albums including “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here” and “The Wall.”

Original member Waters quit in 1985, and the remaining members of Pink Floyd last recorded together for the 1994 album “The Division Bell.” After keyboard player Richard Wright died in 2008, Gilmour said he doubted Pink Floyd would perform together again.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” also features Guy Pratt on bass and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Home » News » World » Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
AP Feeds
The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson ... The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black ...
2
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help
AP Feeds
Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, ... Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern ...
3
Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his ...
More News
A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger ... A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the Masters on Thursday: No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down ...
4
Key particle weighs in a bit heavy, confounding physicists
Around the Region
The grand explanation physicists use to ... The grand explanation physicists use to describe how the universe works may have some major new flaws to patch after a fundamental particle was ...
5
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban
More News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sued Thursday to ... Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sued Thursday to protect abortion rights, asking a Michigan court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and ...
6
US agency to review oil, gas leases near Chaco ...
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. government, environmentalists and an ... The U.S. government, environmentalists and an energy company have reached a settlement over contested oil and gas leases in an area held sacred by ...
7
Up to 65% of Africans have had COVID, far ...
Health & Safety
The World Health Organization said that ... The World Health Organization said that up to 65% of people in Africa have been infected with the coronavirus and estimates the number of ...
8
Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals
Around the Region
The mass killing that left six ... The mass killing that left six people dead and 12 wounded outside bars just blocks from California's Capitol last weekend was a gunfight involving ...
9
Judge tosses Girl Scouts' recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts
More News
A federal judge on Thursday rejected ... A federal judge on Thursday rejected Girl Scouts' claims that the Boy Scouts created marketplace confusion and damaged their recruitment efforts by using words ...