 'Cleaning Lady' sweeps up a second season order from FOX - Albuquerque Journal

‘Cleaning Lady’ sweeps up a second season order from FOX

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“The Cleaning Lady” is getting a second season.

On Thursday, FOX renewed the drama series, which filmed in and around Albuquerque.

It was the network’s first renewal of the season.

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. ” ‘The Cleaning Lady’ bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of FOX’s long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung, and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

The mid-season series premiered in January as one of the top five new broadcast and Hulu’s most-streamed FOX debut ever. It premiered on Jan. 3 with 11.9 million multi-platform viewers in its premiere episode.

“The Cleaning Lady” follows the story of Cambodian doctor, Thony, played by Yung, who comes to the United States for a medical treatment to save her ailing son Luca.

With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, Marco, played by Ivan Shaw, struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her sister-in-law, Fiona, played by Martha Millan, waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

Though the series was set in Las Vegas, Nevada, it filmed the majority in New Mexico, with a few production days in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production filmed from August through November 2021 in Albuquerque and surrounding areas.

It employed about 200 New Mexico crew members, six New Mexico principal actors, and over 1,800 New Mexico background actors and extras.

Miranda Kwok developed and executive produced the series and is proud of the entire series.

“What excited me about the show is that I wanted to do a female ‘Breaking Bad’ type story, but have the point of view from an undocumented person,” Kwok said. “To tell a more timely story as to what is going on today. I wanted to layer in a lot of issues through the story.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Cleaning Lady’ sweeps up a second season order from FOX

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Cleaning Lady' sweeps up a second season order from ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Cleaning Lady' is getting a ... 'The Cleaning Lady' is getting a second season. On Thursday, FOX renewed the drama series, which filmed in and around Albuquerque. It was the ...
2
US agency to review oil, gas leases near Chaco ...
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. government, environmentalists and an ... The U.S. government, environmentalists and an energy company have reached a settlement over contested oil and gas leases in an area held sacred by ...
3
Big Screen Debut: UNM students to showcase pandemic capstone ...
ABQnews Seeker
University of New Mexico Film & ... University of New Mexico Film & Digital Arts students work on a capstone project during the final year of school. In any given year, ...
4
Triple play: Isotopes debut these culinary all-stars
ABQnews Seeker
Green chile plays a leading role ... Green chile plays a leading role in two of the three new ballpark dishes this coming season at Isotopes Park.
5
APS allows schools to opt in to 10 extra ...
ABQnews Seeker
Motion, which also included longer school ... Motion, which also included longer school days option, passed on a 5-2 vote
6
State COVID-19 cases continue to decline
ABQnews Seeker
Hospitalizations are also down from previous ... Hospitalizations are also down from previous week
7
Kirtland named finalist for Space Force site
ABQnews Seeker
'New Mexico is the future of ... 'New Mexico is the future of space,' says Sen. Martin Heinrich
8
New rector, pastor of Cristo Rey is named
ABQnews Seeker
The Rev. John Cannon will become ... The Rev. John Cannon will become rector of the St. Francis Cathedral and pastor of Cristo Rey Catholic Church, both in Santa Fe
9
US nuclear agency sued over public records requests
ABQnews Seeker
Money for operations at LANL is ... Money for operations at LANL is being wasted, watchdog group alleges