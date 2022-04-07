‘Cleaning Lady’ sweeps up a second season order from FOX

“The Cleaning Lady” is getting a second season.

On Thursday, FOX renewed the drama series, which filmed in and around Albuquerque.

It was the network’s first renewal of the season.

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. ” ‘The Cleaning Lady’ bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of FOX’s long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung, and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

The mid-season series premiered in January as one of the top five new broadcast and Hulu’s most-streamed FOX debut ever. It premiered on Jan. 3 with 11.9 million multi-platform viewers in its premiere episode.

“The Cleaning Lady” follows the story of Cambodian doctor, Thony, played by Yung, who comes to the United States for a medical treatment to save her ailing son Luca.

With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, Marco, played by Ivan Shaw, struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her sister-in-law, Fiona, played by Martha Millan, waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

Though the series was set in Las Vegas, Nevada, it filmed the majority in New Mexico, with a few production days in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production filmed from August through November 2021 in Albuquerque and surrounding areas.

It employed about 200 New Mexico crew members, six New Mexico principal actors, and over 1,800 New Mexico background actors and extras.

Miranda Kwok developed and executive produced the series and is proud of the entire series.

“What excited me about the show is that I wanted to do a female ‘Breaking Bad’ type story, but have the point of view from an undocumented person,” Kwok said. “To tell a more timely story as to what is going on today. I wanted to layer in a lot of issues through the story.”