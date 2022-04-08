Editorial: Another sad PRC drama

Nice try, Jefferson Byrd.

And good job, PRC commissioners, for publicly calling your colleague out on his shenanigans.

Byrd, the lone Republican on the Public Regulation Commission, drew deserved criticism from other PRC members for a duplicitous “public survey” about energy issues he distributed statewide with help from the Rio Grande Foundation, which is critical of N.M.’s clean-energy transition.

The survey appears to come from the full commission, and wording could leave the impression the poll is pushing support for fossil fuels. That’s in sharp contrast to the PRC’s commitment to the state’s Energy Transition Act, which requires local utilities to transition to 80% renewables by 2040 and 100% carbon-free by 2045.

A cover letter with the poll said the PRC traditionally holds public forums on controversial issues but, given pandemic-related protocols, “we decided to conduct an online survey.” Commissioner Cynthia Hall said at Wednesday’s public PRC meeting “we” implies full commission backing and “was misleading.” Clearly, as constituents inundated Hall and Commissioner Stephen Fischmann with questions.

“The commission should not be associated with any special interests,” PRC Chair Joseph Maestas said.

Following the pushback from his fellow commissioners, Byrd agreed Wednesday to send out a follow-up notice clarifying it is his individual initiative.

But what did Byrd hope to gain – data to back up campaign talking points? He has registered to run for head of the State Land Office in this year’s elections. That office oversees 9 million surface and 13 million mineral acres and funds public education and institutions by leasing state trust land for myriad purposes including oil and gas development.

Years of PRC controversy led N.M. voters in 2020 to change the makeup of the panel. At the end of the year, the five-member elected commission will be replaced by a three-member, governor-appointed, Senate-approved commission. Years of controversy led to the vote in favor of a change; let’s hope it curbs some of that controversy.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.