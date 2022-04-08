Editorial: Our delegation needs to help NM land STARCOM

As the proverb goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. And, in terms of space defense, New Mexico continues to have a unique and valuable synergy of military bases, national labs, research universities, private aerospace enterprises and a one-of-a-kind purpose-built spaceport.

The U.S. Air Force announced this week that Kirtland Air Force Base is a finalist to host two of five components of the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Training Readiness Command Headquarters, or STARCOM — the Range and Aggressor delta, and the Test and Evaluation delta. Colorado’s Schriever Space Force Base is the other finalist.

Kirtland, already home to the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and other space-related endeavors, is a natural fit. Our state has a long and impressive history in space, ready assets and the brain power to make next-generation technologies work.

Kirtland was one of six finalists two years ago to host the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. Unfortunately, the Air Force chose Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. Our senior U.S. senator, Democrat Martin Heinrich, said in January 2021 he was shocked the Trump administration opted to locate Space Command’s HQ in “Rocket City,” and he spoke with the Biden administration about a review. We haven‘t heard a peep since.

Hosting two parts of Space Force’s STARCOM headquarters would help take away that sting. Heinrich, Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Melanie Stansbury have voiced strong support; the rest of our congressional delegation should, as well.

The Air Force recently recognized Kirtland’s great potential by announcing a new combat mission for the southeast Albuquerque base. Seven AC-130J gunships and their 372 Air Force personnel will be relocated here from Hurlburt Field in Florida. Kirtland’s 58th Special Operations Wing already offers training in variations of the C-130J aircraft, so the consolidation makes sense.

As does tying together many of N.M.’s unique technological assets for the nation’s space defense work. Here’s to our delegation helping to land the two STARCOM deltas.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.