 New Mexico offers soil project grants - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico offers soil project grants

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Francisco Javier Prieto, manager at Los Portales Farm in Nambe, plants lettuce at the northern New Mexico farm. The deadline to apply for New Mexico Agriculture Department healthy soil project grants is May 12. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Curry County ranchers Kimberly and Toby Bostwick could see that overgrazing and exposed fields were wreaking havoc on their soil.

They decided to plant cover crops of sorghum and cowpeas and started a rotational cattle grazing plan.

Now the Bostwicks say they’ve never seen better grass growth in their fields and pastures.

“This winter we’ve had some horrendous winds, and it’s satisfying to see that even though neighbors’ fields are blowing everywhere, ours is secure,” Kimberly said.

A New Mexico Department of Agriculture grant funded the 1,000-acre project.

NMDA is encouraging more people and groups to apply for healthy soil grants this year, as the program received a $1 million boost from the state budget.

Projects should address issues such as erosion, water retention and soil microbiology.

Eligible local governmental entities include pueblos, tribes and nations, land grants, acequias, soil and water conservation districts and New Mexico State University cooperative extension service offices.

Individual farmers and ranchers need backing from a conservation district or tribe to apply.

The funds help producers add organic matter to the soil, said David Gilroy, an educator with the Taos Soil and Water Conservation District.

The district has used two years of grant funding to test soil and create “cocktails” of different cover crops that work best in the cool, dry region.

“All your plant and animal by-products like manure or broken pieces of alfalfa, all that organic matter makes the soil a better sponge,” Gilroy said. “Our farmers and ranchers see that as a way to save every drop of water we can get.”

Entities could receive grants of up to $100,000. Individuals can receive up to $22,000.

First-time individual applicants are also eligible for conservation plan funding.

The plans help producers identify natural resource concerns on their land and strategies that could fix those problems.

“We know that everybody has different machinery and different income to invest in their farms and ranches,” Gilroy said. “But we’re seeing with this program that people who have been farming for generations are willing to try different things.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

More Information
Grant application deadline is May 12 at 5 p.m. Go to www.nmda.nmsu.edu/healthy-soil-program.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico offers soil project grants

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
New Mexico offers soil project grants
ABQnews Seeker
Curry County ranchers Kimberly and Toby ... Curry County ranchers Kimberly and Toby Bostwick could see that overgrazing and exposed fields were wreaking havoc on their soil. They decided to plant ...
2
No sign of avian flu at BioPark Zoo; officials ...
ABQnews Seeker
The current outbreak of the highly ... The current outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, has already killed nearly 23 million birds in 24 states, mostly in the ...
3
'Cleaning Lady' sweeps up a second season order from ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Cleaning Lady' is getting a ... 'The Cleaning Lady' is getting a second season. On Thursday, FOX renewed the drama series, which filmed in and around Albuquerque. It was the ...
4
US agency to review oil, gas leases near Chaco ...
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. government, environmentalists and an ... The U.S. government, environmentalists and an energy company have reached a settlement over contested oil and gas leases in an area held sacred by ...
5
Big Screen Debut: UNM students to showcase pandemic capstone ...
ABQnews Seeker
University of New Mexico Film & ... University of New Mexico Film & Digital Arts students work on a capstone project during the final year of school. In any given year, ...
6
Triple play: Isotopes debut these culinary all-stars
ABQnews Seeker
Green chile plays a leading role ... Green chile plays a leading role in two of the three new ballpark dishes this coming season at Isotopes Park.
7
APS allows schools to opt in to 10 extra ...
ABQnews Seeker
Motion, which also included longer school ... Motion, which also included longer school days option, passed on a 5-2 vote
8
State COVID-19 cases continue to decline
ABQnews Seeker
Hospitalizations are also down from previous ... Hospitalizations are also down from previous week
9
Kirtland named finalist for Space Force site
ABQnews Seeker
'New Mexico is the future of ... 'New Mexico is the future of space,' says Sen. Martin Heinrich