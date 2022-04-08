New Mexico offers soil project grants

Curry County ranchers Kimberly and Toby Bostwick could see that overgrazing and exposed fields were wreaking havoc on their soil.

They decided to plant cover crops of sorghum and cowpeas and started a rotational cattle grazing plan.

Now the Bostwicks say they’ve never seen better grass growth in their fields and pastures.

“This winter we’ve had some horrendous winds, and it’s satisfying to see that even though neighbors’ fields are blowing everywhere, ours is secure,” Kimberly said.

A New Mexico Department of Agriculture grant funded the 1,000-acre project.

NMDA is encouraging more people and groups to apply for healthy soil grants this year, as the program received a $1 million boost from the state budget.

Projects should address issues such as erosion, water retention and soil microbiology.

Eligible local governmental entities include pueblos, tribes and nations, land grants, acequias, soil and water conservation districts and New Mexico State University cooperative extension service offices.

Individual farmers and ranchers need backing from a conservation district or tribe to apply.

The funds help producers add organic matter to the soil, said David Gilroy, an educator with the Taos Soil and Water Conservation District.

The district has used two years of grant funding to test soil and create “cocktails” of different cover crops that work best in the cool, dry region.

“All your plant and animal by-products like manure or broken pieces of alfalfa, all that organic matter makes the soil a better sponge,” Gilroy said. “Our farmers and ranchers see that as a way to save every drop of water we can get.”

Entities could receive grants of up to $100,000. Individuals can receive up to $22,000.

First-time individual applicants are also eligible for conservation plan funding.

The plans help producers identify natural resource concerns on their land and strategies that could fix those problems.

“We know that everybody has different machinery and different income to invest in their farms and ranches,” Gilroy said. “But we’re seeing with this program that people who have been farming for generations are willing to try different things.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.