VIDEO: One-shot drone video encapsulates Isotopes experience

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Thursday may have been Opening Day in the big leagues, but the Albuquerque Isotopes released a big league level season hype video that created plenty of buzz on social media.

Thanks to the expert drone flying skills of Albuquerque’s Paul Aitken, founder and “chief pilot” of Drone U, an online drone pilot training company, the baseball team produced a 1 minute, 37 second video — a “one shot” as referred in the business as there are no cuts or edits from start to finish — that covers the bases on all aspects of the game day experience and stimulates all the senses for fans longing for a return to Isotopes Park.

“What a ridiculously cool video! Well done! Can’t Wait,” wrote one person on Facebook.

“The amount of choreography in getting this shot done is so fantastic. What a great job by everyone,” wrote another on Twitter.

“Yesssss!!! New Mexico Style!!!” replied one fan on Instagram.

While fans can get their first in-person fix of the season at Tuesday’s home opener against the Tacoma Rainiers, Thursday’s drone video seemed to lead to some foot traffic at the ticket office, as well.

“The response has been amazing,” said general manager John Traub. “The video really encapsulates the fan experience, and we’re ecstatic about how it turned out.”

The video, filmed Sunday night with a drone slightly smaller than an infielder’s glove, begins with a wide shot of the stadium from high above the corner of Avenida Cesar Chavez and University.

The video-recording drone, then slowing, flies down to street level toward the stadium through four performing members of Mariachi Tierra Del Encanto and over several low rider vehicles that are regular participants in Mariachis Nights throughout the season.

It then slowly maneuvers through the gift shop with fans browsing shirts and hats and then out onto the concourse through a few staff members posing as fans enjoying beers and ballpark food.

The otherwise empty stadium then highlights 11 very colorfully dressed folclórico dancers from the “Baila! Baila! Dance Academy” performing atop the first base dugout as the drone then flies by and onto the field.

Isotopes players L.J. Hatch and Ryan Vilade, along with mascot Orbit, are on the field as pitcher Reagan Todd throws a strike by Travis Snyder and into the waiting mitt of bullpen catcher Greg Jones as the drone flies by.

Next was a brief look in at the chile peppers — red and green — warming up with fan-favorite Taco for another season of mascot food races, and then a tight-fitting flight path through the orange legs of Orbit standing near second base and onto a shot of family zone with kids playing beyond the outfield fences.

The “one-shot” video ends with a wide shot above the stadium lights with a New Mexico sunset in the western sky.

“There were so many people involved in behind-the-scenes, and I’m quite proud with the collaboration,” Traub said.

