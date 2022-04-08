Meiering, Lobo golf star who led Arroyo del Oso to big success, dies

Bob Meiering, says his son Patrick, possessed a sort of inner architect. As a golfer, as a businessman and as a dad, he could see a situation as it was, envision it as it could be, plot a course to the desired destination and bring it all it to fruition.

Using those gifts, together with his longtime friend and business partner Guy Wimberly, Meiering made Albuquerque’s Arroyo del Oso Golf Course one of the most successful public courses in the nation.

But above all, his son said, Meiering was a teacher – teaching the golfers, teaching the teachers, teaching the business of golf, teaching life lessons to his three sons.

Meiering, among New Mexico golf’s most successful and influential figures for almost seven decades, died on April 1 at his home in southwestern Colorado. He was 84.

“To be his son and be taught by him was … it was this whole deeper level of humbleness, care, compassion,” Mark Meiering said in a phone interview. “As a father, he was very sage-like in many ways.

“He was out there teaching people to hit a golf ball long and straight, but for me he was going into this deeper level. It was really sweet. I have such good memories of my dad from that standpoint.”

Born in Cincinnati, Meiering grew up in Roswell. There, he won multiple city golf titles as a teenager and starred in golf and basketball for tiny St. Peter’s School. He scored 16 points for the Crusaders in a 47-42 loss to Carrizozo at the 1955 New Mexico state basketball tournament.

Meiering would tell people, Patrick Meiering said, that he’d graduated fifth in his class at St. Peter’s – then explain there were only five people in the class.

In golf, though, the young man was a quick study. As a sophomore at the University of New Mexico, Meiering won the 1958 Skyline Conference individual title – scoring a hole-in-one along the way – in leading the Lobos to the team championship.

“I didn’t get any bad breaks,” he said in an Albuquerque Journal account. “I guess that’s the way you win.”

Clearly, though, Meiering excelled at making his own breaks. He won so many tournaments at the municipal, state and regional level, Patrick Meiering said, that “we had a bin in our garage. It was about 6 feet by 8 feet tall, and eventually the trophies were just piled in it, not even stood up.”

Patrick Meiering said he’d always wondered how successful a touring pro his father might have become had he not opted for life as a club pro and a family man.

In the 1972 New Mexico Open, Meiering found himself tied with Lee Trevino – who three months earlier had won the British Open – after the first round. Meiering wound up finishing second, six shots behind the eventual winner of six major tournaments.

“Lee probably got to go back to the range (after that first round) and hit some balls,” said Patrick Meiering, who caddied for his father during that NM Open. “And my dad came home and had to listen to us three boys (Mark, Patrick, Chris) argue over what TV channel we were gonna watch.”

Meiering and Wimberly had first met at a tournament when they were 14 or so and competed against each other through high school – Meiering at St. Peter’s, Wimberly at Highland – and in the juniors.

After their highly successful careers at UNM, the college roommates formed a business partnership.

In 1968, the two friends became co-managers at Arroyo del Oso, a course fortuitously located in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights.

Together, they made Arroyo a powerhouse.

“Guy was in charge of PR,” Meiering’s wife, Leslie Gannon Meiering, said in May 2020 after Wimberly’s death. “Bob was in charge of RP (regulations and procedures).”

In 1979, Wimberly and Meiering were named sectional winners in the public category in the first PGA/Sports Illustrated Merchandiser of the Year competition.

“Bob and Guy touched so many people’s lives through their teaching,” Patrick Meiering said. “Just through all the golf and outreach in the community, growing the sport.”

A funeral mass for Meiering is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Columba Catholic Church in Durango, Colorado.