Prep softball: Valley makes its case for rising in 4A pecking order

These two things both can be true about Class 4A softball in New Mexico:

Artesia and Gallup look to clearly be the two best teams in this division.

And there is no true consensus on what the pecking order is behind them.

Enter ninth-ranked Valley and fifth-ranked Bernalillo, who met in the North Valley on Thursday afternoon for first place in District 6-4A.

The Vikings’ dramatic 9-8, eight-inning victory puts them a game in front of the Spartans in the league standings, but also further clarified that 4A has tremendous parity after the Bulldogs and Bengals.

On Thursday, it was Aaliyah Riggins’ RBI ground ball in the bottom of the eighth that scored the run to give Valley (10-8, 3-0) the come-from-behind win over Bernalillo (14-4, 2-1).

“This is a big game for us,” Valley coach Oscar Medrano said. “We got beat up pretty good (at the metro tournament and the Cleveland tournament), we played all the 5A schools and we took a beating during that two-week period. So this was a very important win for us.”

Indeed, the Vikings’ schedule became unmanageable during that stretch.

After starting 6-0, Valley dropped eight in a row – three in the final rounds of the metro tournament and three more in the Cleveland tourney the following week. All were to teams from District 1-5A, the state’s toughest league. Then came losses to Gallup (at Cleveland) and to West Mesa.

On Thursday, Valley forged a 4-1 lead – Riggins’ two-RBI double keyed a four-run third inning – before watching the Spartans score seven times in the top of the sixth for an 8-4 lead. The Vikings’ defense committed three errors in that rally, leading to four unearned runs.

Down 8-4, Valley countered with three in the bottom half, with Riggins, a four-year letterwinner who wielded the most clutch bat in the Valley lineup Thursday, adding another RBI.

“I told them, we have the bats to come back,” Medrano said. “I told them to focus on getting one run at a time, getting on base, getting a rally going, and we’ll get back in the game.”

In the seventh, Angelica Carrillo singled between first and second with two outs to score the tying run.

“We knew we had to be able to stay up the whole time,” Carrillo said. “That’s what we talk about at Valley, is to stay up the whole game and push for the win.”

In the eighth, Carrillo started the inning at second base as the final batter from the previous inning. She was sacrificed to third.

Bernalillo kept its middle infielders back with one out, and it appeared to cost the Spartans. Riggins grounded hard to second base, where the second baseman threw to first base without really looking back the runner, Carrillo, at third.

Thus, Carrillo scored easily to walk it off.

“I saw her go to first,” Riggins said, “and I was, like, ‘What are you doing?’ Like coach always says, it’s a mental game.”

• District 5-4A also had a showdown for first place Thursday. No. 6-ranked St. Pius (13-4, 3-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a stunning 7-6 victory over No. 10 Belen (11-10, 2-1).