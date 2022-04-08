New Mexicans respond to Senate confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Prominent New Mexicans on Thursday celebrated the Senate confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson, 51, will become the Supreme Court’s 116th justice and the first Black woman ever to sit on the nation’s highest court.

“Bravo!” state District Judge Beatrice Brickhouse said of the confirmation.

“I look forward to talking about this historic moment with my daughter and my son,” Brickhouse said. “I hope every New Mexican is savoring this historic day.”

The 2nd Judicial District Court judge said she was impressed by Jackson’s performance during a grueling Senate confirmation process.

“It was inspiring to see how well Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson comported herself during a challenging confirmation process, and demonstrated time and time again that she is well qualified to be on the highest court, Brickhouse said.

“She shows our children, our community, and our country what is possible in America.”

Both of New Mexico’s U.S. senators voted to confirm Jackson. They and others issued these reactions to her confirmation:

• “Over the course of Judge Jackson’s historic confirmation hearings, she carried herself with poise, dignity, and resolve. … I am confident that Judge Jackson will serve as an independent and fair voice on the Supreme Court to tackle the most pressing issues facing our nation.” — U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.

• “Today is a proud day for our country. When Judge Jackson takes the bench as our next Supreme Court Justice, she will bring a whole generation of women and young girls with her.”

“Judge Jackson received bipartisan support in the Senate because she is extremely well qualified and will bring a wealth of experience to the Court after serving as a judge on the federal bench and practicing law in the criminal justice system.” — U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

• “After 232 years, it is long past due to confirm our nation’s first Black woman as Justice of the Supreme Court. I’m proud to support the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and look forward to seeing her on the bench.” — U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M.

• “Today’s confirmation vote was another victory for the extreme left. President Biden’s pick was one promoting radical policy and leftist interpretation of the law. Judge Jackson may make history with her confirmation, but her sentencing record is questionable, particular when it comes to those in child pornography cases, where she handed down light sentences to offenders.” — Jewll Powdrell, executive committee member of the Republican Party of New Mexico.