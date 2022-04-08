Small acts make a big difference

Making a difference with small acts is the goal of one preschool class in Rio Rancho.

The young children attending the Learning Experience preschool are bringing in change and small bills to help the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The students collect their loose change and place it in plastic jars at the center.

“We can make a difference by small little acts, by giving ourselves. … Sharing and helping others,” said Monica Nieto, Learning Experience director. “We can learn from that as adults because, you know what, who doesn’t want more kindness in the world?”

KOAT-TV will run the story Friday as part of its Good News File series.

The students are hoping to raise $10,600, which Nieto called a hefty goal. The fundraiser will continue through this month.

