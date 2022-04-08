 Isotopes strand 13, lose at OKC - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes strand 13, lose at OKC

By ABQJournal News Staff

ISOTOPES FRIDAY: At Oklahoma City

6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Matt Dennis vs. Dodgers RHP Beau Burrows (no record for either)

THURSDAY: Down 3-0 after the third inning, the Isotopes plated single runs in the seventh and eighth innings then loaded the bases in the ninth but fell short as the Dodgers took Game 3, 3-2, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Isotopes starter Dillon Overton took the loss after surrendering all three runs over 3.0 innings of work. Reliever Brandon Gold fanned five, including four-straight during his 3.0 innings.

Albuquerque’s Ryan Vilade collected the only two-hit performance of the night. He also walked once.

The Isotopes stranded 13 runners.

Topes Scope: Over the first three games of the season, the Isotopes have struggled with RISP, going just 2-for-27.

Albuquerque drew 11 walks on the night, the most since May 22, 2021, against OKC when they also drew 11 walks.

The Isotopes have now lost six of their last nine games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, dating to the 2021 season.

FIRST HOME GAME: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. vs. Tacoma (fleece blankets giveaway).

Box score: Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

