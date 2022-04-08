 Live Updates | Wind could wreak havoc at the Masters - Albuquerque Journal

Live Updates | Wind could wreak havoc at the Masters

By Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The wind is expected to rise during the second round at the Masters, and there’s a good chance the scores will rise right along with it.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies at Augusta National with sustained winds in excess of 15-20 mph throughout the afternoon.

Nineteen of the 90 players in the field posted scores of par or better during the opening round. That number could thin with the cut looming.

The top 50 and ties will make it to the weekend. Several high-profile names will be looking to bounce back after shaky opening rounds. Brooks Koepka and Kevin Kisner both opened with 3-over 75s while Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau posted 4-over 76s in more benign conditions on Thursday.

Tiger Woods will tee off in the afternoon and is coming off a solid 1-under 71 on Thursday.

___

8 a.m.

Tiger Woods is right where he wants to be heading into the second round of the Masters. He’s in red numbers at 1 under, one of only 17 players who broke par.

He’ll have a better idea where he is when Woods arrives Friday afternoon.

Sunjae Im starts the day with a one-shot lead after a 5-under 67. He is one shot ahead of Cameron Smith, with Dustin Johnson among those two behind. Im and Johnson are early starters in the second round with stronger wind in the forecast.

Friday also is about the top 50 and ties who make the cut. This is the only major in which Woods has never missed the cut as a professional.

The big test for Woods is how his legs hold up. This is his first time walking 18 holes in consecutive days since he returned from his car crash 14 months ago.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

