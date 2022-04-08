 Boris Becker found guilty over bankruptcy, could face jail - Albuquerque Journal

Boris Becker found guilty over bankruptcy, could face jail

By Associated Press

LONDON — Tennis great Boris Becker could face a jail sentence after being found guilty on Friday of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after he was declared bankrupt.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court convicted Becker on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

The German star was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds (dollars) after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

He was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an 825,000 euro ($895,000) bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

He was acquitted on 20 other counts, including charges that he failed to hand over his many awards, including two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal.

The six-time Grand Slam champion had denied all the charges, saying he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets – even offering up his wedding ring – and had acted on expert advice.

Becker’s bankruptcy stemmed from a 4.6 million euro ($5 million) loan from a private bank in 2013, as well as about $1.6 million borrowed from a British businessman the year after, according to testimony at the trial.

During the trial Becker, 54, said his $50 million career earnings had been swallowed up by payments for an “expensive divorce” and debts when he lost large chunks of his income after retirement.

He said he had “expensive lifestyle commitments” including a house in Wimbledon that cost 22,000 pounds ($28,800) in rent each month. But he said bad publicity had damaged “brand Becker,” making it hard for him to earn enough to pay off his debts.

“(It is) very difficult when you are bankrupt and in the headlines every week for it,” he told the jury. “(It is) very difficult to make a lot of money with my name.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Becker was granted bail until a sentencing hearing on April 29.

Home » Sports » Pro » Boris Becker found guilty over bankruptcy, could face jail

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Missile kills dozens of evacuees at Ukrainian train station
AP Feeds
A missile hit a crowded train ... A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people Friday, Ukrainian authorities ...
2
Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
AP Feeds
The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson ... The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black ...
3
Biden bets strong job market will shield economy from ...
AP Feeds
The U.S. economy faces plenty of ... The U.S. economy faces plenty of threats: War in Ukraine, high grocery bills, spiking gasoline prices, splintered supply chains, the lingering pandemic and rising ...
4
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help
AP Feeds
Russian troops retreating from this northern ... Russian troops retreating from this northern Ukrainian city left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food ...
5
Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of ...
More News
The jury in the trial of ... The jury in the trial of four men accused of scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ended its fourth day of deliberations Thursday ...
6
Judge tosses Girl Scouts' recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts
More News
A federal judge rejected Girl Scouts' ... A federal judge rejected Girl Scouts' claims Thursday that the Boy Scouts created marketplace confusion and damaged their recruitment efforts by using words like ...
7
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban
More News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a lawsuit ... Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a Michigan court to recognize the right to get an abortion under the state constitution and ...
8
Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his ...
More News
A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger ... A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the Masters on Thursday: No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down ...
9
Fed casting its inflation fight as battle against inequality
Money
As the Federal Reserve intensifies its ... As the Federal Reserve intensifies its efforts to tame high inflation, its top officials are casting their aggressive drive in a new light: As ...