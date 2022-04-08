 Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi - Albuquerque Journal

Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi

By Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla will build a vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi, and it will start making three new vehicles next year, CEO Elon Musk told fans at a party celebrating the opening of a Texas factory.

Musk didn’t give details of the robotaxi other than to say it will “look quite futuristic.” He also said Tesla will start building the Cybertruck pickup at its new factory near Austin, Texas, next year. After that, it will start building a new Roadster and an electric semi, he said.

He made his remarks Thursday night at the “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas,” an invitation-only party for thousands of guests at Tesla’s new billion-dollar-plus factory.

As many as 15,000 people were expected to attend the private event hosted to mark the opening of the new factory in Travis County that also serves as the company’s new headquarters following its move from California.

Musk said at the Thursday night event streamed live on YouTube that Tesla was delivering the first Model Y small SUVs built at the new factory, which he said can make a half million of the SUVs per year.

Tesla and Musk have often missed targets to start producing vehicles. In 2019, he promised a fleet of autonomous robotaxis would be on the road the following year, but the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software is still being tested by selected Tesla owners on public roads.

The company is the largest maker of electric vehicles in the U.S. and the world.

Musk said this year will be about scaling up the Austin factory as well as a new one in Germany. He also said the company may start building a robot in 2023. “Next year there’s going to be a massive wave of new products,” he told the crowd Thursday night.

A county-issued permit said the event included interactive tours, food, alcohol and live entertainment. But the event was off-limits to the general public and the news media.

Musk has said the Austin-area plant will employ up to 10,000 workers.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, head for weekly ...
Most Recent Biz News
Stocks were mixed to slightly higher ... Stocks were mixed to slightly higher in midday trading on Wall Street on Friday, as gains in energy companies were offsetting declines in big ...
2
SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M ...
More News
SpaceX launched three rich businessmen and ... SpaceX launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station on Friday for more than a week's stay, as NASA ...
3
Stocks edge lower on Wall Street, head for weekly ...
Most Recent Biz News
Stocks edged lower in morning trading ... Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, weighed down by more drops in chipmakers and other technology companies. The S&P 500 ...
4
Spirit Airlines will talk to JetBlue about takeover bid
Most Recent Biz News
Spirit Airlines said late Thursday that ... Spirit Airlines said late Thursday that it will talk to JetBlue Airways about its $3.6 billion bid to combine the two airlines, which appeared ...
5
Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war ...
Money
Prices for food commodities like grains ... Prices for food commodities like grains and vegetable oils reached their highest levels ever last month largely because of Russia's war in Ukraine and ...
6
Asian shares mostly lower after tepid gains on Wall ...
Most Recent Biz News
TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares were ... TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares were mostly lower Friday as investors eyed the war in Ukraine and what the world's central banks might do ...
7
Asian shares mostly lower after tepid gains on Wall ...
Most Recent Biz News
Asian shares were mostly lower Friday ... Asian shares were mostly lower Friday as investors eyed the war in Ukraine and what the world's central banks might do to keep inflation ...
8
Major outage forces Puerto Rico to shutter schools, offices
Energy
More than a million customers in ... More than a million customers in Puerto Rico remained without electricity on Thursday after a fire at a main power plant caused the biggest ...
9
Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ...
Energy
Congress voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend ... Congress voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil, ratcheting up the U.S. response to ...