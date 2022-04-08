 Feds charge man with kidnapping of Vermonter found dead - Albuquerque Journal

Feds charge man with kidnapping of Vermonter found dead

By Wilson Ring / Associated Press

A Colorado man has been charged with kidnapping a Vermont man whose body was found by the side of the road in Barnet, federal court records say.

Jerry Banks, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was arrested Wednesday in Yellowstone, Wyoming, the records said.

The complaint against Banks was filed March 30 and unsealed Thursday after his arrest.

It could not immediately be determined if Banks has an attorney.

A representative of the Vermont office of the United States Attorney did not immediately return a call seeking more information about the case.

According to an affidavit, FBI investigators used cell phone and automobile records to link Banks to the Jan. 6, 2018, kidnapping of a man in Danville.

The Vermont State Police reported at the time Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, was found shot to death on Jan. 7, 2018, in a snowbank by the side of the road in Barnet.

The FBI affidavit does not offer a motive for the kidnapping.

The affidavit says that on the evening of Jan. 6, 2018, about 15 minutes before the kidnapping, a 911 call was made to Vermont authorities from a North Danville cell tower within a mile of the victim’s home.

The 911 caller claimed to have shot his wife and was going to shoot himself. Police were unable to locate the address provided by the caller.

In investigating the death, Vermont State Police investigators learned that someone claiming to be a U.S. Marshal went to his Danville home to arrest him, said the affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Patrick Hanna on March 30.

The victim’s wife described the man as having handcuffs, a rifle and he was wearing a mask and jacket that had a U.S. Marshal’s emblem. Their 12-year-old son told investigators the man drove a white, four-door car with red and blue emergency lights on the dash.

The man told the victim he had an arrest warrant for racketeering for him from Virginia. They went away together.

Investigators used information from the 911 call to learn the phone had been purchased the day before at a Walmart in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. Security images showed the man later identified as Banks drive away in a vehicle similar to that reported by the victim’s family.

The investigators found a Colorado driver’s license for Banks, which gave an address in Fort Garland.

The FBI used cell phone data to link the phone purchased in Pennsylvania to Danville. The investigators also tracked another phone linked to Banks as it traveled east from Colorado to Vermont, including a stop in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Searches of a third phone found linked to Banks showed he searched for information about Vermont and the purchase of a used police-type vehicle similar to that used in the kidnapping and police equipment.

On Jan. 7, the day after the kidnapping, Banks was tracked traveling back west. On Jan. 8, he was stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Interstate 70 in Alma.

The trooper who made the stop described Banks as extremely nervous and said the vehicle contained multiple law enforcement items, including a gun, tactical vest and other equipment.

