 Why 'Cougar' is on the prowl for 83-year-old mom - Albuquerque Journal

Why ‘Cougar’ is on the prowl for 83-year-old mom

By ABQJournal News Staff

The soft female voice on the phone told a poignant story. She wasn’t calling about her own pet but for her 83-year-old mother and her cat. “Cougar,” age 10, was inflicting wounds on the person who loved and cared for him. Emotional conflicts like this always affect me. Good relationships that take a bad turn can break hearts.

Cougar hadn’t always been a biter but now he was causing Mary Beth pain and putting her at risk of serious infection. When she adopted him as a kitten they had a yard where Cougar engaged his predatory nature by stalking and pouncing on bugs and lizards who’d shown the audacity to venture into his territory. With his mind stimulated by his environment and his energy invested in chasing helpless creatures Cougar ended each day, beer in hand, snuggling with Mary Beth as she quietly cussed at the evening news. Life was good.

Then change happened. And cats, most of them anyway, really hate change. Mary Beth and her adult children decided the time had come for her to sell her house and move to a really nice assisted living home. She and Cougar now shared a well-appointed studio apartment. Mary Beth had social activities, meals with her new friends and a view of the mountains. Cougar was stuck in 850 square feet, sans prey. Well, there was one warm body moving about his lair.

In order to help Mary Beth with Cougar I needed to gather all the details, so I made a home visit. I just wish people wouldn’t name their pets after big dangerous beasts. It’s caused me to believe in self-fulfilling prophesies.

When this sweet lady invited me into her apartment, there was Cougar, gazing out the window from a 4-foot-tall cat tree. This might have been an acceptable life for an elderly iguana but this frustrated feline hunter’s posture told a different story. Positioned like a sphinx he was a coiled spring in search of an unsuspecting mark.

Next week: Risk versus punishment.

HELPING PETS: For help with behavior problems, you can sign up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups by Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week he shares a blog and a Facebook Live video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 

Home » Fetch! » Why ‘Cougar’ is on the prowl for 83-year-old mom

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Elderly felines facing frailty, fussiness find Fahrenheit faves
ABQnews Seeker
Feeding issues exacerbate weight loss, potential ... Feeding issues exacerbate weight loss, potential cancer
2
Physics and psychology of cats -- an improbable conversation
ABQnews Seeker
Have you wondered why cats are ... Have you wondered why cats are so nimble and seem to fit perfectly in cups, boxes and other small places? Or how cats communicate ...
3
Growling pup signals fright, not meanness
ABQnews Seeker
The immature canine brain is ready ... The immature canine brain is ready to learn that gentle creatures of all species are trustworthy.
4
A dog must be a dog. Set her up ...
Fetch!
Fourth in a series. Ruby, our ... Fourth in a series. Ruby, our Doberman patient who was no longer impaled by an elm stick and having finished relieving herself outside, endured ...
5
America's top dogs
Fetch!
Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs ... Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed
6
Ruby gets a spring back in her step after ...
Fetch!
Dr. Nichol sighs with relief after ... Dr. Nichol sighs with relief after a long night of monitoring the stick-free pup
7
Tale of pup vs. stick a series of small ...
Fetch!
Impalement did much less damage than ... Impalement did much less damage than was expected
8
Road trip with Rover?
ABQnews Seeker
Check out some tips for making ... Check out some tips for making you both happy
9
Accentuate the pawsitive in stray dog
Fetch!
Fourth in a series.According to our ... Fourth in a series.According to our dogs, the great famine could strike anytime. They' ...