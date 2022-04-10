What you can do to prevent, prepare for a wildfire

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM), New Mexico is in a drought. That includes large sections throughout the state that are considered in severe or extreme drought conditions. Given the drought conditions and fire danger, there are actions we can take in the city and urban wildland interface. Think about your home and yard, open space, the bosque and forest land nearby.

The following information is from websites listed in the sources below. Visit the sites for further information including education, training and volunteer opportunities.

What is a wildland fire?

The Bernalillo County Fire Department covers multiple types of wildland fire areas. These include the Sandia Mountains, as well as the Rio Grande Bosque. The true wildland season usually occurs between April and July.

There are three different classes of wildland fires:

1. A surface fire is the most common type and burns along the floor of the forest, moving slowing and killing or damaging trees.

2. A ground fire is usually started by lightning and burns on or below the forest floor.

3. A crown fire spreads rapidly by wind and moves quickly by jumping along the tops of trees. Wildland fires are usually signaled by dense smoke that fills the area for miles around.

Preventive measures

• Create defensible space to separate your home from flammable vegetation and materials, a minimum of 30 feet.

• Adhere to weed abatement ordinances. Rake up the fallen leaves and pine needles, including from rocks.

• Keep all trees and shrub limbs trimmed so they do not come into contact with electrical wires or overhang your chimney. But do not trim around power lines yourself; call a professional.

• Prune all lower branches 8 feet from the ground.

• Keep trees adjacent to buildings free of dead or dying branches.

• Stack firewood away from your home and other buildings, and keep a clearance around your piles.

• If camping or building a fire, do it away from trees or bushes. Have a way to extinguish the fire quickly and completely. Never leave it unattended.

• For those living in the East Mountains, your private property may include densely forested areas. Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District offers assistance to East Mountain residents for thinning of overly dense forested properties. The program provides 50% cost share on the total project costs toward defensible space and overall forest health. According to the website, funding is available, and applications are currently being accepted. For more information go to ciudadswcd.org or call (505) 510-3478.

Preparedness measures

• Make evacuation plans with family members. Include options with an outside meeting place and contact person. Practice regularly.

• Keep battery-operated radios and flashlights with additional fresh batteries on hand.

What to do during a wildfire

• Turn on a TV or radio to get the latest emergency information.

• Remove combustible material from the area surrounding the house such as lawn chairs and tables.

• Turn a light on in each room for visibility in case of smoke. Turn off air conditioning/air circulation systems.

• Be ready for evacuation if needed. Back in your car and know where the keys are. Secure your pets so they are ready to go with you.

What about open burns and fireworks?

City of Albuquerque ordinance prohibits the sale and use of all aerial fireworks and ground audible devices within the city limits. Fireworks should not be used on “red-flag warning” days, as these days indicate extreme risk for fires. Fireworks of any kind are not allowed to be discharged in the bosque, open space areas or city parks.

Report illegal fireworks to 311 in the city, in unincorporated Bernalillo County call (505) 798-7000, in Rio Rancho (505) 891-7226.

Albuquerque’s Open Burn Program regulates open outdoor burning to limit pollution and decrease the chance of fire damage to property and injuries. Small bonfires, cooking and burning piled vegetative material are conditionally allowed. No permit is required, but prior to burning you must call the city’s Burn/No-Burn Hotline at (505) 768-BURN (2876) to ensure it’s a burn day. If it is a burn day, notify fire dispatch at (505) 833-7390.

If the pile exceeds 3 feet by 3 feet, call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (505) 764-6300 and Environmental Health (505) 768-2617 for information on obtaining a permit.

Bernalillo County residents can call the Bernalillo Open Burning Hot Line at (505) 468-7200.