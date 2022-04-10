Journal proud to tell the stories of these New Mexicans

It is, quite frankly, one of my favorite days of the year. It’s also a bit terrifying for those of us who spend most of our time inside a newsroom and not on stage or in front of a camera.

But, when the Journal hosts its annual Spirit of New Mexico awards luncheon, any onstage jitters are overshadowed by the honor of celebrating individuals who make New Mexico a better place for all of us. An added bonus is highlighting the talented reporters and editors in our newsroom who wrote these amazing New Mexicans’ stories.

First, a little background.

It was a dozen years ago when Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce president Terri Cole approached us with the idea of celebrating some of the good news the Journal publishes. It is certainly true that breaking news most often involves crime, accidents and tragedy. But the Journal also writes inspirational stories about those who contribute time, talents and/or money for the betterment of our community.

It was their stories we wanted to celebrate.

So we partnered with the chamber and began our annual Spirit of New Mexico awards luncheon to celebrate some of the special individuals and groups we had written about that year.

Our honorees have run the gamut from police officers injured in the line of duty, to teens who already know the importance of giving, and to New Mexicans with debilitating prognoses who have the courage and strength to carry on, often helping and inspiring others.

Several years ago, the Journal took on the event solo. The luncheon resumes this year after taking a pandemic-caused one-year hiatus. We thank WaFd Bank for being this year’s title sponsor, and KOAT-TV’s Shelly Ribando for helping to emcee the program.

So, how do we select the honorees – these unsung heroes? It’s totally unscientific and subjective, and this year’s dozen awardees were chosen after Journal editors and reporters combed through two years, instead of the usual one year, of Journal stories.

We started with the obvious. As COVID-19 ravaged the state, there were many who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges to help New Mexico navigate the tough times. They included health care and grocery workers, educators, business owners, news media, law enforcement, volunteers and their organizations, and more.

New Mexicans’ resilience, heart and generosity were on full display. We ended up selecting a few who represent the broader body of their peers.

Capitol Bureau reporter Dan McKay introduced us to Drs. Michel Boivin and Teri Heynekamp, and former reporter Anthony Jackson spent days with nurse Buffy Mayerstein – all three representing our front-line health care workers who risked their own health to assist others.

Also connected to the pandemic, columnist Joline Gutierrez Krueger described how Christina Salas and Laura Kief Shaffer demonstrated the creativity and tenacity necessary to turn an idea into a large network of volunteers who produced thousands of sorely needed masks.

But we didn’t want to make this year’s luncheon just about the pandemic. There were plenty of other unsung heroes quietly making a difference.

Take Pastor Joanne Landry, who was interviewed by reporter Jessica Dyer after the pastor not only opened the Compassion Services Center, a day shelter for homeless clients, but also then expanded it to remain open at night to offer respite for dozens from winter weather.

And both Joline and Journal contributor Ellen Marks shined a light on the work being done by Bev McMillan, a leader in the United Way family who has spent much of her life advocating for victims of domestic violence. I recently toured the Family Advocacy Center she heads and was amazed at how so many agencies fit under one roof to fill a common need.

Arts and entertainment editor Adrian Gomez highlighted Chef Marie Yniguez, who owns a successful restaurant, competes in and wins popular TV competitions, and gives back to her community in multiple ways.

As part of the Literacy Project, reporter Rick Nathanson wrote about individuals who have overcome challenges to improve their literacy and education, among them Ashley Solano and others, including Gloria Rael, who are leading the charge to raise New Mexico’s literacy rate.

And when it comes to bravery, Rick wrote about Johnny Garcia and Jaquelin Hernandez-Zarate, who risked their lives to help injured police officers during a shootout in a busy Albuquerque neighborhood.

The Journal will reprint the stories about these special individuals in a special section April 30.

Bravery, creativity, resilience, dedication – all traits that exemplify New Mexico’s spirit. Please join us in honoring these special New Mexicans. You may want to bring extra tissues.