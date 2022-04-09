 Albuquerque's Brown looking to move on from Florida State - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque’s Brown looking to move on from Florida State

By Journal staff and wire reports

Florida State’s Amaya Brown (3), from Albuquerque, is shown in action from last Nov. 18 vs. Jacksonville in Tallahassee, Florida. She said Friday she is entering the transfer portal. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire)

Albuquerque’s Amaya Brown said Friday he is entering college basketball transfer portal, signaling a probable departure from Florida State.

On social media, Brown wrote: “These past 4 years have been great and I will miss it so much. I’ve experienced nothing but love from the coaching staff and my teammates. I have developed lifelong friendships and will forever cherish those moments. This program has shaped who I am today and I’m grateful for all the opportunities that Florida State has given me. With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad student for my last year of eligibility.”

Brown’s announcement comes on the heels of the retirement of FSU’s head coach Sue Semrau late last month. The Seminoles were 17-14 this past year and Semrau was 470-271 in 24 seasons as the program’s coach.

This past season, former Cibola star appeared in only 11 games this past season and played sparingly —averaging 5.1 minutes per contest — at FSU in her return from a knee injury that forced her to miss all of 2020-21.

The school on its website described it as her redshirt junior season.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque’s Brown looking to move on from Florida State

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Albuquerque's Brown looking to move on from Florida State
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Amaya Brown said Friday he ... Albuquerque's Amaya Brown said Friday he is entering college basketball transfer portal, signaling a probable departure from Florida State. On social media, Brown wrote: ...
2
NM cannabis sales hit nearly $10M in a week
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's recreational cannabis market is ... New Mexico's recreational cannabis market is blowin' and goin'. Adult-use cannabis sales topped $6.1 million statewide during the first week of legal retail sales, ...
3
Teen charged in deadly quadruple shooting on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
It was nearing 11 p.m. and ... It was nearing 11 p.m. and Michael Salinas Jr. had already been waiting awhile. To pass the time, police say the 15-year-old took a ...
4
Rail Runner announces 75% fare reduction
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Rail Runner Express ... The New Mexico Rail Runner Express plans to drastically reduce fares through the summer to help bring back riders who avoided the commuter railroad ...
5
VIDEO: One-shot drone video encapsulates Isotopes experience
ABQnews Seeker
A masterfully-produced drone video released by ... A masterfully-produced drone video released by the Albuquerque Isotopes is giving fans their game day experience fix ahead of the season.
6
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock ...
ABQnews Seeker
The motion picture academy on Friday ... The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap ...
7
Governor signs 'historic' NM rebate package
ABQnews Seeker
In a move aimed at delivering ... In a move aimed at delivering at least temporary relief from rising gas and grocery prices, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved Friday a package ...
8
Why 'Cougar' is on the prowl for 83-year-old mom
ABQnews Seeker
The soft female voice on the ... The soft female voice on the phone told a poignant story. She wasn't calling about her own pet but f ...
9
Pitino vs. Pitino in the Pit: Iona to play ...
ABQnews Seeker
Is the Pit big enough for ... Is the Pit big enough for two Pitinos? We'll find out in December when Rick Pitino and his Iona Gaels play Richard Pitino and ...