Albuquerque’s Brown looking to move on from Florida State

Albuquerque’s Amaya Brown said Friday he is entering college basketball transfer portal, signaling a probable departure from Florida State.

On social media, Brown wrote: “These past 4 years have been great and I will miss it so much. I’ve experienced nothing but love from the coaching staff and my teammates. I have developed lifelong friendships and will forever cherish those moments. This program has shaped who I am today and I’m grateful for all the opportunities that Florida State has given me. With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad student for my last year of eligibility.”

Brown’s announcement comes on the heels of the retirement of FSU’s head coach Sue Semrau late last month. The Seminoles were 17-14 this past year and Semrau was 470-271 in 24 seasons as the program’s coach.

This past season, former Cibola star appeared in only 11 games this past season and played sparingly —averaging 5.1 minutes per contest — at FSU in her return from a knee injury that forced her to miss all of 2020-21.

The school on its website described it as her redshirt junior season.