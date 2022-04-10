 City dumps homeless in same neighborhoods again and again - Albuquerque Journal

City dumps homeless in same neighborhoods again and again

By Raven Del Rio / homeless solutions chair, Elder homestead neighborhood association; albuquerque resident

Tim Keller grabbed the cameras again, announcing plans for city-sanctioned tent encampments, slinging his favorite buzz phrases of “meeting them where they’re at” and pushing his agenda to “consolidate” encampments in “areas with services.”

This lingo is familiar to City Council Districts 6 and 2 – and his wealthy supporters – as Keller Code for “don’t worry, we’re dropping them in the barrios.” Those same phrases preceded selections for the Westside Shelter pickup and Gateway. Neighborhoods targeted by Keller are neutered, forced into compliance, left voiceless in the outcome for the housed and without real help for the unhoused.

Anyone paying attention knows Keller intends to relocate the entire unhoused population into neighborhoods already collapsing under their loads while others escape their equitable share. This administration touts healthy neighborhood initiatives that dictate less-popular programs as well as amenities (to) be borne equally across the city – so long as they stay on paper rather than in practice. As the residents of Districts 2 and 6 know – and as Consensus Planner Jackie Fishman trumpeted during the Gateway hearings – the city isn’t obligated to follow those initiatives, so it doesn’t.

Impacts on overwhelmed neighborhoods aside, this plan harms the unhoused. Rather than “meeting them” by distributing social services equally across Albuquerque, the plan will herd them like cattle into areas devoid of opportunities and amenities. The city presumes the unhoused only want access to their “services,” and not access to clean parks, safe streets, and healthy neighborhoods as all residents desire, while failing to provide data showing who, if anyone, is availing themselves of those services.

Should the unhoused be uprooted from areas potentially close to family and friends? Should children be removed from districts with better funding and educational opportunities and relocated into schools historically disenfranchised by Albuquerque Public Schools? Part of breaking the poverty cycle is elevating people from impoverished settings and giving access to better resources, and southeastern Albuquerque has been neglected to ruin by city leaders for decades. Should any resident, housed or not, be pushed further down the ladder into a littered landscape of shattered concrete, boarded-up storefronts and resource scarcity?

If you visit Wells Park, witness the Westside pickup point or listen to the experiences of residents; you’ll see they’re as overburdened with responsibility for the unhoused as District 6, with increased crime, vandalism and an influx of criminals thriving on the disadvantaged. The women running the Safe Streets program have collected data linking human trafficking and unhoused populations. Under his new plan, Keller will be “consolidating” a vulnerable population directly into the most crime-ridden areas, priming the pump for exploitation like filling the proverbial barrel with fish. His administration appears to prefer punching down our unhoused into the most forsaken neighborhoods rather than growing social programs in literal greener pastures of other districts.

It’s time Keller and the city truly “meet people where they are at” by expanding services, safety and amenities across the city, dispersing social programs to relieve some while giving others opportunities to help, and treating all Albuquerque residents with equity and equality.

