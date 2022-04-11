Editorial: Selfless Seniors an inspiration to us all

With APS graduation ceremonies about a month away, this year’s crop of “Selfless Seniors” reminds us that young people can be among the most productive members of society well before they collect their diplomas and begin the transition to lives full of adult responsibilities.

What is a Selfless Senior? Each year, the Albuquerque Public Schools Foundation recognizes graduating seniors “who have given back to their communities, usually without recognition or praise.”

Since 2008, photographer Frank Frost has partnered with the foundation to recognize those selected as Selfless Seniors. Portraits of each senior accompany a short essay by those honored, revealing the breadth of their dedication to serve others. (See the April 4 Journal, pages A4-5.)

Many are volunteers — for food pantries, clothing drives, vaccination clinics and other causes. But, no matter how they’re involved, they all bring a genuine love of giving to their schools, neighborhoods and communities.

“… I love to be supportive and help anyone in need when necessary,” wrote Rio Grande High School senior Jesus Padilla.

“I have never felt as if I had a ‘duty’ to help others,” wrote eCademy High School’s Ashley Palmer. “The word ‘duty’ implies that it was a job or a chore to do so. I love to share positive actions in the lives of others … .”

Albuquerque High School’s Liliana Raquel Madrid Larrañaga wants to give back to community programs that supported her, both academically and socially, to get her where she is today. “For me, volunteering is more rewarding than any award or recognition I could ever receive.”

For Kim Nguyen of Del Norte High School, volunteering to help with food insecurity fueled a love for her community and a feeling of acceptance: “Being an Asian American immigrant, I’m overjoyed to be welcomed with such open arms. I feel an immense urge to continue giving back to the community ten times as much as before.”

Bear in mind that, for every Selfless Senior honored by the foundation’s selection committee, there are many other students doing similarly good works. We salute all of the high school students in the Metro area and across the state who — in the words of Eldorado High School’s Cian Monk — are striving “to improve the human condition, one small kindness at a time.”

It’s easy to lose sight of good deeds amid the headlines of surging violence among Albuquerque teens. But it is important to remember that APS has countless high school students who are making a positive difference every single day — take a minute and read their stories at ABQJournal.com.

This year’s Selfless Seniors are:

Aaron Madrid, Cibola; Cian Monk, Eldorado; Claudia Zarate-Vazquez, Artisco Heritage Academy; Karla Garcia, Highland; James Vanhille, La Cueva; Ashley Palmer, eCademy; Liliana Raquel Madrid Larrañaga, Albuquerque High; Kim Nguyen, Del Norte; Jesus Padilla, Rio Grande; Taylin Clark, Manzano; Elijah Giron, West Mesa; Joshua Gutierrez, Valley; Claire Larson, Sandia; and Krystal Campos, Volcano Vista.

We thank them, and their peers, for all they do to make our community a better place.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.