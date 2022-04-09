Daniels gets start in Gladiators’ Saturday home game

Running back Ronnie Daniels, who holds the New Mexico high school record for rushing yards in a season (3,024) while with La Cueva, will be making his first start of the year for the Duke City Gladiators when they play host to the Bay Area Panthers at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Saturday.

Kickoff for the Indoor Football League game is 6 p.m., with a tailgate part starting at 3 p.m.

Daniels, who played at La Cueva from 2007-10, will join ex-New Mexico Highlands quarterback Ramone Atkins in the lineup in the Gladiators’ quest to win their first game after three losses to open the season. The Panthers are 1-2.

Nate Davis started the season at QB for Duke City but was lost midway in the opener at Arizona with a knee injury.