United, Phoenix to play, and then play again

A single April day in Phoenix will not be not enough.

As it turns out, New Mexico United will get considerably longer exposure to the Valley of the Sun this month with back-to-back road games against Phoenix Rising FC.

United’s next scheduled USL Championship match is April 16 at Phoenix and the club learned Friday that its third-round U.S. Open Cup opponent will also be Rising FC. That contest will be April 20 at 7:30 p.m., also at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona.

The two-game series is certainly unusual, but NMU coach Zach Prince does not mind the convenience factor.

“My initial reaction is that travel won’t be difficult,” he said. “We’ll already be in Phoenix, which is great. They’re a great opponent, too, and that’s what you look forward to in Open Cup is challenges. It’s a challenge we’re up for.”

New Mexico was expecting to play on the road in round three of Open Cup competition because it did not put in a bid to host. NMU did not have a suitable facility available during the required time frame. UNM Soccer Complex, where United defeated Las Vegas Legends in round two, is hosting the Don Kirby Tailwind Invitational track meet April 21.

As a result, United and Phoenix Rising will renew and intensify a rivalry that began in 2019, when NMU advanced in U.S. Open Cup play by prevailing over Rising FC in a penalty shootout at Wild Horse Pass. Phoenix leads the regular-season series 1-0-2.

Prince said preparing for back-to-back matches versus the same foe will require some creativity.

“It becomes a bit of a chess match between the two games, which is a lot of fun for our guys,” Prince said. “To be able to go out and try to get three points in game one, and then in game two circumstances change because it’s a knockout competition but you’re still going for the win. We’re excited about the challenge.”

Oddly enough, New Mexico vs. Phoenix is the only all-USLC matchup among 24 Open Cup games in round three. The round features 31 round-two winners being joined in the bracket by 17 MLS clubs.

USL Championship sides went 15-7 in round-two matchups against open-division foes. Among those stung by “cupsets” were Western Confernce clubs El Paso Locomotive, Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Las Vegas Lights and Oakland Roots.

THIN IN GOAL: With Alex Tambakis out with a “lower body” injury, United could be in the market to sign an additional goalkeeper prior to its matches in Phoenix. University of New Mexico alum Ford Parker is the only other goalkeeper currently on the roster.

Parker performed well in his debut Tuesday, posting a clean sheet in NMU’s 5-0 Open Cup win over Las Vegas Legends.

“Ford has already faced a couple different challenges for us,” Prince said. “Alex was a little tight before our preseason match at El Paso, and Ford performed well. He stepped in and did a great job (Tuesday night), too. I’m not scared going with Ford in goal moving forward.”

Prince declined to elaborate on Tambakis’ injury, saying he’ll be out “for a period of time.”

As for who served as emergency goalkeeper behind Parker on Tuesday, Prince offered no clues. “That’s internal,” he said.

April 16

USLC play: NM United at Phoenix Rising, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+, 101.7. (The two teams are also set to meet in U.S. Open Cup play in Phoenix on April 20.)