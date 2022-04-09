Who decides to extend class time in ABQ schools?

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The decision to add hours to the day or 10 days to the school year will still be up to schools after the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education voted down a bid to extend the time spent in school districtwide.

But that option isn’t new. Schools have been able to go that route since 2019.

A motion passed by the board Wednesday modified a previous calendar for extended learning time and reaffirmed schools’ ability to opt in to the programs.

So, who makes that call?

“Most schools would probably use their instructional councils,” APS policy analyst and legislative liaison Heather Bassett told the Journal. “Anybody can take something … to the instructional council as a proposal. In most cases, I’m sure it’s the principal who would lead the decision.”

Instructional councils comprise administrators, teachers and parents, along with student representatives in some cases. In charter schools, Bassett said, the decision may be up to charter directors.

The decision to extend the school year or school days has been before schools for several years, said Bassett, one of the administrators asking the school board to make it mandatory across the district.

“We’ve had the optional strategy since 2019, when the legislation and funding first appeared,” she said Wednesday.

The proposal asked the board to commit for two years to an extended learning calendar aimed at middle- and high-school students, and the Transformational Opportunity Pilot Schools, or TOPS, model, geared toward kindergarten and elementary students.

The extended learning time would add 10 days to academic calendars, while the TOPS model would add the extra days in addition to 90 minutes to a school day.

APS Chief of Schools Yvonne Garcia said Wednesday that 11 district schools have already adopted the TOPS model, while nine participate in the extended learning time calendar only, opting out of longer hours.

Bassett noted those were mostly elementary schools and that few to no middle or high schools implemented any form of extended learning time.

Superintendent Scott Elder told the board that participating schools have demonstrated the benefit of extended years or days, and have done the heavy lifting in showing that more time in school “improves student outcomes” and by operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the past few years, while there has been some hesitation to add days to the calendar, we have had some schools quietly doing both – they’ve been adding days to the year, and time each day,” Elder said. “These schools are frequently cited as examples of places of innovation.”

Bassett said the TOPS model allows for daily, built-in student enrichment, as well as for professional development time for staff to tailor their instruction to students’ needs.

“It’s the idea of after-school (programs), but it’s embedded within the instructional day … it’s for every kid,” Bassett said.

A common form of that embedded student enrichment, she said, was called “Genius Hour,” which provides students with high-dosage tutoring and skills development based on individual strengths.

Some who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting took aim at Genius Hour, among them Elizabeth Ross, a parent who said the extra hour for student enrichment did not achieve those goals, and who noted most families had said they didn’t want longer school days or years.

“The children who this proposal is geared towards do not need a Genius Hour, but rather fundamental learning time,” she said. “TOPS and/or ELTP does not replace child care or solve child hunger, does not guarantee higher achievement, ensure additional teaching or learning, (nor) consider teacher and student burnout.”

Ross added that she and her husband disenrolled their fifth-grader over the proposal’s deficiencies.

Bassett said she agreed that the seemingly “overwhelming” idea of adding to the days spent in school alone wouldn’t solve the problems students and staff face, nor improve achievement and proficiency levels, such as in math, which have dropped considerably since the pandemic hit.

But, for schools that have adopted the models, allowing extra time in the day for professional development has improved teaching, while enrichment has made students “excited about school, has made them feel proud of themselves, (and) has made them feel like schools honor who they are.”

She said the proposal to extend school days or the school year districtwide was an effort to have the board “make that decision” for schools, so “all (they) have to think about is how to make it work.”

“We want to change the way the days look,” she said. “It was a request to say, ‘Let’s try to build something different, and we’ve got to start right here.’ ”