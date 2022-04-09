Fiesta at Fifty

The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the fiesta, which launched in 1972.

In conjunction with the golden anniversary, a 224-page commemorative coffee table-style book, “50 Years of Balloon Magic,” has bee

n assembled to tell the history of the Balloon Fiesta, accompanied by 305 photos. It took authors Tom McConnell, Kim Vesel

y, Paul Rhetts a

nd Dick Brown more than three years to put it together.

The book retails for $49.95 and is available in the balloon museum gift shop and on Amazon.

Also part of the anniversary is an exhibit in the balloon museum, “Sid Cutter: Man Above Town,” honoring the Balloon Fiesta’s late founder.