 Fiesta at Fifty - Albuquerque Journal

Fiesta at Fifty

By ABQJournal News Staff

Jewel Cutter walks through the exhibition “Sid Cutter: Man Above Town” dedicated to her late husband at the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum in Albuquerque April 8, 2022. (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal)

The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the fiesta, which launched in 1972.

bright spot

Inside photo of the book “50 Years of Balloon Magic.” (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal)

In conjunction with the golden anniversary, a 224-page commemorative coffee table-style book, “50 Years of Balloon Magic,” has bee

n assembled to tell the history of the Balloon Fiesta, accompanied by 305 photos. It took authors Tom McConnell, Kim Vesel

y, Paul Rhetts a

nd Dick Brown more than three years to put it together.

The book retails for $49.95 and is available in the balloon museum gift shop and on Amazon.

Also part of the anniversary is an exhibit in the balloon museum, “Sid Cutter: Man Above Town,” honoring the Balloon Fiesta’s late founder.

