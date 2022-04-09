Preps: Cleveland baseball, Rio Rancho softball win rivalry showdowns

RIO RANCHO – Micro, a week to remember for Jace Dominic. Macro, a significant week for the Cleveland Storm.

Dominic and the Storm grabbed sole possession of first place in District 1-5A on Friday night, with Cleveland edging visiting Rio Rancho in a tense 3-2 victory.

Dominic, who scored the game-winning run for Cleveland on Tuesday in a 1-0 victory over Volcano Vista, drove in the tie-breaking run Friday and also was the winning pitcher.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dominic laced a ground-rule, RBI double to left center to break a 2-2 tie.

“I was up in the count, and definitely looking for a fastball away, because that’s where they were living on me most of the day,” Dominic said. “I just took it where it was pitched.”

Chase Tyler had earlier singled with two outs for the Storm (12-7, 3-0 in 1-5), and two wild pitches moved the baserunner to third.

Dominic (6-1), a 6-foot-5, left-handed senior, gave the Storm five solid innings. But there were two innings in which Cleveland truly escaped trouble.

In the fourth inning, with Cleveland leading 2-0, the Rams used a walk and throwing error to get runners to second and third with nobody out.

But Dominic struck out the heart of the Rio Rancho order, the Nos. 4-6 hitters – Elijah Castañeda, Vascon Smith and Kai Fitak.

The top-ranked Rams (18-3, 2-1) did finally touch up Dominic for two runs in the fifth on Noah Braunschweiger’s RBI double and Ryan Casados’ RBI single – thus ending a 16-inning scoreless streak for Cleveland pitching – but in the sixth, the Storm prevented more damage.

In the sixth, Smith singled with no one out, and scooted to third on a two-base fielding error.

But the Rams didn’t capitalize on this opening, either, with reliever Gavin Hoffman getting a ground ball, popup and strikeout.

“That was pretty stressful. I’m not gonna lie,” Storm coach Shane Shallenberger said.

Cleveland scored single runs in the first and second innings for a 2-0 lead.

“Physically, I feel like we have a good team, but mentally we went through a period of time where we were trying to find our identity, and I think we’re starting to find that,” Shallenberger said.

Cleveland and Rio Rancho have played 34 times. The series is tied 17-17. The Rams beat the Storm 4-3 in nine innings two weeks ago in the championship game of Rio Rancho’s tournament.

“Losing that game, that game hurt pretty bad,” Dominic said.

SOFTBALL: Rio Rancho outslugged Cleveland 14-8 in a first-place showdown Friday night at Cleveland. The Rams (12-6, 2-0) salted the game away with seven runs in the sixth. Ariana Valenzuela and Lily Larrabee hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth (Valenzuela’s was a three-run shot), and Ashley Burriel also went deep in that inning.

Mia Martinez had six RBIs for the Rams. Cleveland is 15-5, 2-1.