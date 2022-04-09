 OKC Dodgers blast Isotopes, who fall to 1-3 - Albuquerque Journal

OKC Dodgers blast Isotopes, who fall to 1-3

By ABQJournal News Staff

ISOTOPES SATURDAY: At Oklahoma City

6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Zach Neal vs. Dodgers RHP Yefry Ramirez (no record for either)

FRIDAY: Isotopes slugger Elehuris Montero connected on his team’s first home run of the 2022 season, bringing them within one in the sixth, but the host Oklahoma City Dodgers (3-1) plated five runs over the next two frames to pull away for an 8-3 victory at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Albuquerque (1-3) never led as former Isotope Tony Wolters brought home the contest’s initial run with a single in the second. The Isotopes were able to answer as Colton Welker led off the fourth with a base hit and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Brian Serven.

After the Dodgers plated a single tally in the fourth and fifth, Montero’s one-out solo blast in the sixth made it a 3-2 ballgame. However, Oklahoma City answered against reliever JD Hammer in the bottom half when Zach McKinstry tripled home a run, then trotted home on a towering two-run homer by Miguel Vargas.

Wynton Bernard led off the seventh with a double, his second hit of the game, before coming around to score on LJ Hatch’s groundout to make it 6-3. As in the previous inning, the Dodgers had an immediate response, plating two with Jake Bird on the hill for the final score of 8-3.

FIRST HOME GAME: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. vs. Tacoma (fleece blankets giveaway).

 

Home » From the newspaper » OKC Dodgers blast Isotopes, who fall to 1-3

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
OKC Dodgers blast Isotopes, who fall to 1-3
Featured Sports
ISOTOPES SATURDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 ... ISOTOPES SATURDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Zach Neal vs. Dodgers RHP Yefry Ramirez (no record for either) ...
2
Cleveland vaults into first place in district
Featured Sports
RIO RANCHO – Micro, ... RIO RANCHO – Micro, a week to remember for Jace Dominic. Macro, a significant week for the C ...
3
United, Phoenix to play, and then play again
Featured Sports
A single April day in Phoenix ... A single April day in Phoenix will not be not enough.As it turns out, New Mexico Unite ...
4
Daniels gets start in Gladiators' Saturday home game
Arena football
Running back Ronnie Daniels, who holds ... Running back Ronnie Daniels, who holds the New Mexico high school record for rushing yards in a season (3,024) while with La Cueva, will ...
5
Albuquerque's Brown looking to move on from Florida State
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Amaya Brown said Friday he ... Albuquerque's Amaya Brown said Friday he is entering college basketball transfer portal, signaling a probable departure from Florida State. On social media, Brown wrote: ...
6
VIDEO: One-shot drone video encapsulates Isotopes experience
ABQnews Seeker
A masterfully-produced drone video released by ... A masterfully-produced drone video released by the Albuquerque Isotopes is giving fans their game day experience fix ahead of the season.
7
Pitino vs. Pitino in the Pit: Iona to play ...
ABQnews Seeker
Is the Pit big enough for ... Is the Pit big enough for two Pitinos? We'll find out in December when Rick Pitino and his Iona Gaels play Richard Pitino and ...
8
Isotopes strand 13, lose at OKC
Featured Sports
ISOTOPES FRIDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 ... ISOTOPES FRIDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Matt Dennis vs. Dodgers RHP Beau Burrows (no record for either) ...
9
Assistants to have 1-year deals
Featured Sports
After the college football season ended, ... After the college football season ended, University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales ...