OKC Dodgers blast Isotopes, who fall to 1-3

ISOTOPES SATURDAY: At Oklahoma City

6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Zach Neal vs. Dodgers RHP Yefry Ramirez (no record for either)

FRIDAY: Isotopes slugger Elehuris Montero connected on his team’s first home run of the 2022 season, bringing them within one in the sixth, but the host Oklahoma City Dodgers (3-1) plated five runs over the next two frames to pull away for an 8-3 victory at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Albuquerque (1-3) never led as former Isotope Tony Wolters brought home the contest’s initial run with a single in the second. The Isotopes were able to answer as Colton Welker led off the fourth with a base hit and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Brian Serven.

After the Dodgers plated a single tally in the fourth and fifth, Montero’s one-out solo blast in the sixth made it a 3-2 ballgame. However, Oklahoma City answered against reliever JD Hammer in the bottom half when Zach McKinstry tripled home a run, then trotted home on a towering two-run homer by Miguel Vargas.

Wynton Bernard led off the seventh with a double, his second hit of the game, before coming around to score on LJ Hatch’s groundout to make it 6-3. As in the previous inning, the Dodgers had an immediate response, plating two with Jake Bird on the hill for the final score of 8-3.

FIRST HOME GAME: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. vs. Tacoma (fleece blankets giveaway).