 Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed - Albuquerque Journal

Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County’s jail on Wednesday “due to a clerical error,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is Major Crimes Bureau is working on finding him, the statement said.

Jackson is one of five people arrested in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021, attack in Hollywood. Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then spotted, tailed and robbed Ryan Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga’s dogs near Sunset Boulevard.

During a violent struggle, Fischer was hit, choked and then shot in an attack captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home.

The camera recorded the dog walker screaming “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Fischer lost part of a lung.

“While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error,” Fischer said in a statement obtained by KABC-TV. “I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be.”

The pop star’s dogs were returned two days later by a woman who claimed she had found them tied to a pole and asked about Lady Gaga’s offer of a $500,000 reward if the dogs were returned “no questions asked.” The singer was in Rome at the time filming a movie.

She’s charged with receiving stolen property and the father of another suspect is charged with helping him avoid arrest.

Jackson already had been charged in the attack and had pleaded not guilty when the county district attorney’s office filed a superceding indictment Tuesday charging him with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The move was done “to speed up the legal process” and Jackson was arraigned Wednesday under a new case number, the DA’s office said in a statement.

“Mr. Jackson was subsequently released from custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. We are unsure as to why they did so,” the statement said.

Home » News » Nation » Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Documents reveal 2-year-old Rio Rancho boy shot by brother
ABQnews Seeker
Shortly after discovering their 2-year-old son ... Shortly after discovering their 2-year-old son shot in the kitchen, Santa Fe police officer Jonathan Harmon told his wife their 4-year-old must have 'been ...
2
Who decides to extend class time in ABQ schools?
ABQnews Seeker
Principals would most likely lead the ... Principals would most likely lead the decision, although instructional councils may also be consulted
3
Gov. signs 'historic' tax rebate package
ABQnews Seeker
NM joins other states in providing ... NM joins other states in providing financial relief
4
Teen, 15, charged in deadly quadruple shooting on West ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives say gunfight was over a ... Detectives say gunfight was over a phone stolen weeks earlier
5
Couple beats COVID, now hopes for another miracle
ABQnews Seeker
Coronavirus changed their lives, but they ... Coronavirus changed their lives, but they have stayed strong as Rudy faces possibility of a double lung transplant
6
NM cannabis sales hit nearly $10M in a week
ABQnews Seeker
NM officials project industry to generate ... NM officials project industry to generate $300M annually
7
Rail Runner announces 75% fare reduction
ABQnews Seeker
Initiative aims to lure back riders ... Initiative aims to lure back riders lost during pandemic
8
Burque brewery to provide a ReSource for Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
War in European nation is personal ... War in European nation is personal for one of the brewery's owners
9
Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train ...
AP Feeds
A missile hit a train station ... A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered Friday, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an ...
10
Balloon Fiesta at 50
ABQnews Seeker
Anniversary book now available Anniversary book now available