 Man detained after standoff with State Police at ABQ office - Albuquerque Journal

Man detained after standoff with State Police at ABQ office

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man surrendered to New Mexico State Police on Saturday afternoon following a standoff outside the agency’s headquarters in Northeast Albuquerque.

State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said Andreus Lynch, 29, will be charged with battery on a household member and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

He said the situation started around 11 a.m. when a woman walked up to the State Police office near Carlisle and Interstate 40 and reported a domestic violence incident. Francisco said the woman told officers the suspect — later identified as Lynch — was in a vehicle in the parking lot and had a gun.

He said police shut down the surrounding area and called in the SWAT team and crisis negotiators to handle the incident. Francisco said negotiators spoke with Lynch and after a brief standoff he surrendered peacefully.

He said the woman was treated by medics on scene and released.

