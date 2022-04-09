 Local 7th grader advances in national art competition - Albuquerque Journal

Local 7th grader advances in national art competition

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

Mya Jackson is participating in the National PTA Reflections art competition. (Courtesy of Christy Herrera)

With only one full month left in the school year, it is crunchtime.

Students in New Mexico keep making strides as Mya Jackson, a seventh-grade student at Sandoval Academy of Bilingual Education has advanced to the National PTA Reflections art competition.

Mia’s painting entitled “Un Cuerpo de Madera” showcases the interconnection between humans and the natural world.

“I missed my friend from Mexico and so that’s why I wanted to include her in my painting,” Mya said.”I was also just inspired by trees.”

Every year, over 300,000 school-aged students develop original art pieces in response to a student-selected topic. This tradition has lasted over 50 years and assists in students exploring their own thoughts and ideas as well as developing artistic literacy.

For this school year, the Reflections theme was “I Will Change the World By …”

“Un Cuerpo de Madera” by Mya Jackson. (Courtesy of Christy Herrera)

“We couldn’t be more proud of Mya’s artistic expression of the Reflections theme,” said Jackie Rodriguez, Sandoval Academy director and principal, in a press release. “We are a proud English-Spanish bilingual charter school and the fact that Mya submitted her piece in Spanish speaks volumes to the inclusive atmosphere and educational environment at SABE.”

Mya embodies everything right within her community.

“My mom inspires me to do my art because I participated in art contests in Mexico and it was always the teachers’ children who would win,” Mya said. “But my mom told me just keep on trying keep on going for it and like chase after your dreams.”

Mya includes American and Mexican influences into her work.

“In Mexico, the art is much more colorful because they use a lot of bright colors and here I have noticed that the colors are a bit more toned down,” Mya said. “I really prefer to work in those bright colors, so I prefer to work in Mexico.”

For Mya, art is a way to get her creative juices flowing.

“I really like art because I can express myself through it,” Mya said. “Sometimes when I do not have the words to say what I want to, I can use art to get my message across.”

Lisa Dionne, Sandoval Academy of Bilingual Education PTA president, Mya Jackson and Jackie Rodriguez, director principal of SABE. (Courtesy of Christy Herrera)

Mya hopes to one day make a career out of her art and designs.

“I would like to be an animation designer like the people who work on Pixar movies,” Mya said. “I also like anime such as ‘Demon Slayer’ and ‘Inuyasha’ because they are somewhat realistic but not too much.

“I would give them the same advice that my mother gave me in that there is lots of opportunities in this world and not to give up and to keep on going after what you’re passionate about.”

Reflections winners will be announced at the National PTA 125th Anniversary Convention, June 14-19 in National Harbor, Maryland.

