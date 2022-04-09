ABQ elementary school team places first in Destination Imagination tournament

A local contest is giving young students a chance to flex their critical thinking skills while also tapping into their creative side.

The nonprofit Creative Programs of New Mexico Inc. hosts New Mexico’s Destination Imagination STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) contest each year. This year’s event was held March 26 at Atrisco Heritage High School with 22 teams competing. The groups must use a skit to present solutions to a problem in one of the following categories: technical, engineering, scientific, fine arts, service learning, early learning or improvisational.

Students from one local elementary school came home winners.

Gifted teacher Mary Cunningham took a few teams from Hawthorne Elementary in Albuquerque to the competition. Her third-grade team, called Flying Bananas, took first place in the “Daring Escape” technical challenge category

“I use Destination Imagination curriculum to expand their critical thinking and creativity and also to teach them teamwork,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what you do as an adult, you can use those skills.”

The Flying Bananas had to design and build two devices to overcome a hazard but only one of them could use electricity. They created a remote control penguin and a puppet mouse, and three obstacles – a river of ice, a glacier crevasse and an ice cave – each device had to maneuver.

The fourth and fifth-grade Hawthorne Elementary Agoti team won second place in the “Roll With It” engineering challenge, and fourth grade team The Most Wanted finished fourth in “Daring Escape.”

Teams from Santa Fe, Clovis, Ruidoso, Portales and Aztec also competed.

Kelsey Prince, tournament director and a Creative Program board member, said an important aspect of the competition is that the students must do everything themselves. From the writing, to the building to the ideas, students must work independently from adults.

Cunningham said she offers guidance, but cannot do anything, even helping with props.

“It’s really up to the kids,” she said. “I can teach them how to saw wood, but I can’t cut wood. They have to do their own cutting. And everything happens in my classroom, so parents can’t do it for them either.”

Cunningham said the Flying Bananas are one of the most focused group of students she has ever taken to a competition. Cunningham has taken students for the past eight years, but this was her first time taken a team from New Mexico. She recently relocated to the state from Texas.

Cunningham said she enjoys participating in the competition because it offers her students an opportunity to learn about perseverance and resilience.

“You see a problem and you fix it and it fails,” she said. “Then you fix it. It fails. You try again. Then it fails again and you still keep trying. These skills will really get you far in life.”