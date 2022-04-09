1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash in Sandoval County

One person was killed and a young man was injured in a small plane crash Saturday afternoon in a sparsely populated region of Sandoval County.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said the agency responded around 12:45 p.m. to the crash near Ojo Encino, eight miles south of Counselor.

He said there were two people inside the plane when it crashed and one was pronounced dead at the scene. Francisco said the second, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a hospital.

“His current condition is not known,” he said.

Francisco said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be leading an investigation into the crash.

“Any additional details about the investigation will be provided by those agencies,” he said.