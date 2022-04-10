Prep baseball: Ravens’ Griego earns 400th coaching win

Orlando Griego is a product of the South Valley, through and through. Which made Saturday afternoon all the more gratifying.

Rio Grande’s longtime baseball coach earned the 400th win of his career — all with the Ravens, where he himself was once an athlete — as they beat Manzano 10-0 in the first game of a District 5-5A doubleheader at Rio Grande.

“It’s emotional,” Griego said, before pausing during an interview between games of the doubleheader and following an on-field ceremony to mark the occasion. “You know, because you start off 27 (seasons) ago, and you think about winning baseball games then, but years into it, I realized it was more about changing lives, so I changed my whole perspective on how I would approach coaching.”

Griego (401-231) was presented with a special T-shirt and hat, both adorned with the number 400. He also was given a commemorative bat that will later be engraved with the particulars of the win.

A number of former players gathered to congratulate Griego — including Cleveland High boys basketball coach Sean Jimenez, the first college baseball signee Griego coached at Rio Grande. Jimenez signed with the College of the Southwest in Hobbs after his senior season of 1996, which was Griego’s first season as the Ravens’ head coach.

Scores of Rio Grande baseball players have gone on to play in college after first playing for Griego.

“I just wanted better for the kids down here, to show them there’s another way out,” Griego said. “I thought, if I could just change one small part of the world and teach kids how to be men … it’s funny, you go into it and you think, ‘I’m going to help all these guys,’ but they made me a better person.”

Rio Rancho coach Ron Murphy earned his 600th career victory in the metro final last month. West Mesa coach Marc Hilton reached the 300-win plateau this season. Murphy and Hilton both are former head coaches at St. Pius.

Griego has reached 400 entirely with Rio Grande, where he graduated in 1985.

“I don’t know where I’d be if I wasn’t here, because there’s no other place in the world I’d rather be than here,” Griego said.

Eduardo Cardeñas, Jose Rodriguez and Omar Rocha each drove in two runs in the first game. The Ravens (11-4, 4-0 in 5-5A) completed a doubleheader sweep in the evening with a 9-2 victory, highlighted by a two-RBI triple by Leon Cereceres.

Albuquerque High (6-10, 4-0) and Los Lunas (12-6, 4-0) kept pace with the Ravens in 5-5A, both sweeping doubleheaders Saturday against Capital and Santa Fe, respectively. AHS and Rio Grande play twice next weekend at AHS.

n In a matchup for first place in District 2-5A, second-ranked La Cueva (15-1, 4-0) swept visiting Piedra Vista (11-9, 2-2), 12-7 and 16-2 on Saturday. Akili Carris homered and drove in six runs in the second game. Jackson Meng homered and drove in four runs (all in the same inning) in Game 2, and Matthew Dinae also went deep in the second game.

Sandia (11-6, 3-1) is a game behind La Cueva after two wins Saturday over Eldorado, 5-3 and 6-1. The Matadors and Bears meet at La Cueva next Saturday for two games. Farmington (15-3, 3-1) also is a game out of first after taking two games, 5-1 and 5-2, from West Mesa.