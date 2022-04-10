Complaints pump brakes on old school approach

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Driving instructor Francisco Saenz freely admits he’s a loud military man who can be tough on those he’s teaching to drive.

But state officials say the owner of Old School of Driving in Rio Rancho went too far when he called one student driver “queer,” smacked the hand of another and even yelled out the window at Trump supporters, episodes that traumatized some students to the point where they no longer wanted to get behind the wheel.

A hearing officer for the state Department of Transportation determined Saenz violated driver education school rules and suspended him from teaching for six months.

Specifically, the hearing officer found Saenz’s actions and demeanor were “not conducive to the physical, mental safety or health of a student”; called his conduct “unethical”; said he failed to “act in a professional and courteous manner”; and he violated regulations by taking phone calls while his students were behind the wheel.

DOT announced the findings several weeks ago but only recently released the records in the case after the Journal filed a request under state sunshine laws.

Multiple complaints had led to a monthslong investigation and, as part of his punishment, Saenz has been ordered to complete gender sensitivity training, anger management and a course on how to teach “in a more positive, conducive and professional environment.”

Saenz told the Journal on Wednesday that nobody had complained before in his 35 years of teaching kids to drive.

“I mean, it’s hard to make everybody happy but, as far as I could tell, I have never had any complaints like that,” the 57-year-old Army veteran said. “If I was that bad of an instructor, you wouldn’t have to suspend my license – I wouldn’t have a business.”

Online reviews seem to sway from one extreme or the other.

In a few dozen one-star reviews, people call the school a waste of money, accuse Saenz of having “a big ego,” being abrasive and bribing students to write good reviews.

“If I could give NO stars I would. But it forces you to click on … at least one star,” one person wrote, calling positive reviews “bogus.”

Hundreds of reviews gave five stars, applauding Saenz’s tough-love approach that “puts some hair on your chest” and calling him “old school in all the best ways.”

One woman wrote, “To all the wimps talking trash, GROW UPPPP!!!! I was NOT bribed to do a good review.”

After word got out about the suspension, one man wrote that the “newer generation of drivers are soft.”

“So what he takes a phone call (or) two while your precious drain on society takes the driving course. … Francisco is a real one and he will always be,” the man wrote.

Complaints received by the department, however, were not so glowing.

The first came Aug. 16, 2021, according to a notice of contemplated action, when a grandmother wrote “out of deep concern” for Saenz’s “hostile instruction and bullying behavior.”

“The complaint states that because of (Saenz’s) behavior, her grandson has become fearful of you and no longer wants to drive,” according to the document.

The complaint included an audio clip – apparently recorded by the boy – in which Saenz can be heard saying, “what are you doing … (expletive), learn how to drive queer” and taking calls during the lesson.

In the audio clip, Saenz repeatedly berates the teen.

“C’mon dude, you’re making mistakes after mistakes after mistakes,” Saenz tells the teen.

The teen replies, “Yeah, this is my second time driving.”

The grandson later testified that, although he “drifted some” on the road, Saenz didn’t have to yell at him. He said Saenz made him “feel scared, threatened and dehumanized.”

The grandmother testified that Saenz “was rude and disrespectful” and denied everything when she confronted him. When she threatened to go to DOT, Saenz reportedly told her “he must be having a bad day.”

“Saenz in my opinion should not be teaching until he knows how to encourage and support new drivers, not scare and shame them and make them fearful,” she wrote in her complaint.

Another woman wrote in a complaint that her son had dreamed about this milestone since he was a young child. Apparently, it did not go well.

“After completing his first behind the wheel instruction … I was met with an anxiety riddled child,” she wrote. “The first words out of my son’s mouth was ‘that was the worst experience of my life, I don’t ever want to go through that again.'”

The mother said Saenz became “extremely agitated” and at one point grabbed her son’s hand and “firmly” put it on the wheel, at which point her son “felt himself shut down.”

But that wasn’t the end of the lesson.

“(Saenz) led them to a dead end and expressed frustration about his error and blamed my son for where they ended up. He then blamed my son for making him late to his next student driver,” the mother wrote.

After reading “countless negative reviews” online, the woman acknowledged she should have done her research.

“The fact that (Saenz) is able to operate a business that involves our youth is alarming,” she wrote.

However, her son’s testimony was not considered after the hearing officer suspected the boy “may have been coached by someone else” in the room.

One boy testified that, across three lessons, Saenz “smacked him on the hand in a hard manner which left a mark,” yelled at him several times and took phone calls.

“During the third lesson, he rolled down the window to yell profanities at Trump supporters,” the boy testified.

In his defense to all of the allegations, Saenz testified that “he was in the military and that he has a loud voice.”

Saenz said he was affected by the pandemic and had a medical issue involving a nerve in his head that was painful and affected his speech.

“The nerve problem was irritating and (I) was scared,” Saenz told the hearing officer.

Saenz denied doing anything unethical “by intimidating or abusing a student.” He testified that he used the term “queer” to mean “strange” and the boy was “setting him up” by recording the lesson.

The hearing officer found all of the complaints against Saenz were credible and pointed out that “queer” as a slur is “common knowledge.” The hearing officer said using the word toward a student “for any meaning is inappropriate.”

Saenz told the Journal if he offended the boy, he apologizes but it wasn’t his intention.

He said the boy was “trying to provoke” him during the recording by driving “strange,” veering toward the curb and not stopping at an intersection.

“I don’t think any normal human being would not raise their voice. He’s putting my life in danger and putting his life in danger,” Saenz said.

Saenz chuckled when asked about yelling at Trump supporters. He said he didn’t “recall that whole situation.”

“Everybody has a different style of teaching,” Saenz said, adding that he doesn’t think he is too hard on students, given the circumstances.

“It isn’t like I could hit a reset button and say, ‘Hey, let’s do this all over again,’ ” Saenz said. “It’s very critical – basically, both of our lives are in danger – while we’re on the road.”

He said it was no different when he learned, decades ago.

“I think everybody’s excited to learn how to drive. Was it scary when I got behind the wheel? Yes. Sometimes you can’t control the car as good as you want to control it. Did my instructor grab the wheel? Did he stop the car? Yes,” Saenz said.

Saenz plans to take the remedial courses and get back in the driver’s seat – so to speak.

“Whatever it takes,” he said, “and I plan on continuing doing what I have been doing all my life.”