 Suit filed over random shootings along I-25 - Albuquerque Journal

Suit filed over random shootings along I-25

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Pat Martinez, right, and his wife Jennifer Lopez Martinez, from Chimayo, were driving south on Interstate 25 in April 2020 when they were hit in a random shooting. (Courtesy of Laura Schauer Ives)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

One Saturday evening in April 2020, a couple from Chimayó was driving south on Interstate 25 to visit family in Albuquerque.

Pat Martinez was driving as his wife, Jennifer Lopez Martinez, took a nap in the reclining passenger seat.

Between the Kewa Pueblo (also known as Santo Domingo Pueblo) and San Felipe Pueblo they heard a loud cracking sound.

Ears ringing, Pat Martinez pulled over. He was “stunned and dazed, and he started to feel incredibly hot, like he was burning up.”

The couple had been shot and the driver’s side window shattered when Pat Martinez tried to open it. Several shotgun pellets were lodged in his head and torso. Jennifer Lopez Martinez had also been hit once in the earlobe and inhaled glass particles into her mouth.

The incident was one of as many as 20 apparently random shootings along the interstate between Santa Fe and Albuquerque in the first four months of 2020.

Last week, the Martinezes filed a lawsuit laying out those details and alleging that the New Mexico State Police did not investigate the spate of shootings with the “urgency warranted by the highly dangerous, ongoing situation” or do anything to warn the public. The personal injury and property damage suit is filed against the Department of Public Safety and State Police agent Charles Volk, who was investigating the shootings.

“Where, as here, the danger was caused by a person who was randomly shooting at drivers within a limited geographical area, NMSP should have provided information to the public that would have allowed people to minimize their risk of harm by either choosing not to make certain trips or by taking an alternate route,” the lawsuit states. “In providing such information, NMSP also could have solicited investigative leads from the community by asking if anyone had witnessed any of the events or had knowledge or suspicions about who the shooter was.”

In response to questions, a State Police spokesman said once the department learned of multiple shootings between Albuquerque and Santa Fe in March 2020 it increased patrols in the area.

“The public was advised of this information in a press release on March 19th,” agency spokesman Dusty Francisco said. “The State Police took these incidents very seriously and worked diligently with multiple law enforcement agencies to bring this investigation to a resolution by making multiple arrests.”

The news release Francisco referenced announced the arrest of a man suspected of a road rage shooting. It says although an arrest has been made in the case “as an overabundance of caution motorist can still expect to see an increased law enforcement presence” in the area.

That man turned out not to be connected to the string of shootings.

And in the following weeks the shootings continued.

The Martinezes were shot, an ambulance responding to their call was shot in the windshield and another driver reported his vehicle was struck by birdshot pellets when a man in another car fired at him, according to court documents.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, after the last man was shot at – the day after the Martinezes were injured – federal agents reviewed surveillance footage of the car and distributed it in Kewa Pueblo. BIA agents recognized it as belonging to a family who lives on the pueblo and family members said the driver was Byron Rosetta, according to the complaint.

Rosetta, 35, was arrested on April 11 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm while in commission of a violent crime, and a crime in Indian Country. Although he is only charged in one instance, the criminal complaint filed against him details the other shootings as well and the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he was a suspect in them. His case is pending.

As for the Martinezes, according to the lawsuit, Pat Martinez still has more than two dozen pellets lodged in his body, nerve damage to his shoulder and neck and lingering dizziness and fatigue. He no longer can ride his beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycle and had to sell it and both he and his wife are afraid of driving.

“They’re having a really rough time and it’s not at all surprising,” their attorney, Laura Schauer Ives, told the Journal. “To have something so violent and out of the blue happen to you is life changing. It certainly changes one’s feeling of safety in the world and they are definitely struggling with, and will continue to struggle with, that.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Suit filed over random shootings along I-25

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Suit filed over random shootings along I-25
ABQnews Seeker
Couple, still dealing with injuries, alleges ... Couple, still dealing with injuries, alleges NMSP could have warned public
2
Mission unstoppable
ABQnews Seeker
Forward Flag uses service dogs, counseling ... Forward Flag uses service dogs, counseling to boost America's military veterans
3
Bernalillo County duped out of over $447K in email ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly posed as an approved ... Man allegedly posed as an approved vendor seeking new payment method
4
Complaints pump brakes on old school approach
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho driving instructor draws accusations, ... Rio Rancho driving instructor draws accusations, suspended from teaching for six months
5
Heat, wind hit New Mexico as crews battle blazes
ABQnews Seeker
Warnings that strong winds and hot ... Warnings that strong winds and hot and dry weather could produce dangerous wildfires blanketed most of New Mexico on Saturday as crews continued to ...
6
Man detained after standoff with State Police at ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man surrendered to New Mexico ... A man surrendered to New Mexico State Police on Saturday afternoon following a standoff outside the agency's headquarters in Northeast Albuquerque. State Police spokesman ...
7
1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash in Sandoval ...
ABQnews Seeker
One person was killed and a ... One person was killed and a young man was injured in a small plane crash Saturday afternoon in a sparsely populated region of Sandoval ...
8
Couple beats COVID, now hopes for another miracle
ABQnews Seeker
Coronavirus changed their lives, but they ... Coronavirus changed their lives, but they have stayed strong as Rudy faces possibility of a double lung transplant
9
Balloon Fiesta at 50
ABQnews Seeker
Anniversary book now available Anniversary book now available