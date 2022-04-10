Gladiators break through for season’s first win

RIO RANCHO — Early Saturday the Duke City Gladiators received bad news when doctors revealed that star quarterback Nate Davis had a torn ACL in his left knee, meaning he would be out the rest of the Indoor Football League season.

Davis, who threw a league-high 79 TD passes last year, 36 more than anyone else, suffered the injury in a season-opening loss against the Arizona Rattlers three weeks ago.

Later Saturday night, though, the Gladiators got good news at the QB position when New Mexico Highlands alum Ramone Atkins, a first-year pro, guided Duke City to a 50-28 win over the Bay Area Panthers at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The announced crowd was 2,618.

Atkins, in his first signicant playing time, threw five TD passes with no interceptions as the Gladiators improved to 1-3. Bay Area dropped to 1-3.

“That win feels great,” first-year coach Sherman Carter said of his initial victory. “We knew Ramone could do a good job and he did. But he still has a few little things to work on. Just little things.”

Davis, who is serving as Atkins’ mentor, said his pupil has adjusted well to the indoor game after being signed to the team before Game 2.

“He’s making a lot of progress. Oh, man, he’s improved a lot,” Davis said. “In his first game all he wanted to do was throw bullets. But in arena ball you have to throw with touch, and that’s what he’s learned to do.”

Three of those five TD passes went to WR Dello Davis, who had 105 yards in receptions. The other two scoring throws went to Jared Elmore and Darryl Stonum.

On the ground, Devonte Jackson led the way with 24 yards and La Cueva alum Ronnie Daniels had 9 yards on four carries.

Defensively, ex-Manzano and Eastern New Mexico defender Jayson Serda had a team-high 5.5 tackles, along with half a sack.

As for the Panthers, who call Oakland, California, home, they appeared to be behind the eight ball before getting off the plane. Panthers coach Kurt Bryan said before the game his team would be missing five of its top seven offensive linemen. But that still was better than a week earlier when six were out.

Their deep snaps were a problem most of the game, particularly on a point-after attempt late in the second quarter. A bungled snap resulted in a blocked kick and 2-point return by Malcolm McCoy. That made it 22-12 Duke City.

The Gladiators scored again 41 seconds later on a 25-yard pass from Atkins to Davis. It was 29-12.

Bay Area appeared to be making headway midway in the third when it scored on a Duane Gary 18-yard run and Gary’s conversion run to cut its deficit to 29-20.

On Duke City’s next possession, things got somewhat tense when the Gladiators faced a fourth-and-9 from their 16. That’s when Atkins hit Davis for a 16-yard gain to the Bay Area 18, which preceded another Atkins-to-Davis touchdown pass, this time for 6 yards.

With 54 seconds left in the period McCoy scored again, on a fumble recovery. It was 43-20 heading to the final 15 minutes.

The Panthers never got closer than 15 points down the stretch.

GLADIATORS 50, PANTHERS 28

Bay Area 6 6 8 8—28

Duke City 14 15 14 7—50

Scoring: 1st period: DC, Jared Elmore 12 pass from Ramone Atkins (Cody Barber kick); BA, Kameron Pleasant 20 pass from Cory Murphy (run failed); DC, Atkins 1 run (Barber kick).

2nd period: DC, Darryl Stonum 6 pass from Atkins (kick failed); BA,Kahlil Young fumble recovered in end zone (kick blocked, returned by DC’s Malcolm McCoy for 2-point conversion); DC, Dello Davis 25 pass from Atkins (Barber kick).

3rd period: BA, Duane Gary 18 run (Gary run); DC, Davis 6 pass from Atkins (Barber kick); DC, McCoy 8 fumble return (Barber kick).

4th period: BA, Gary 6 run (Gary run); DC, Davis 20 pass from Atkins (Barber kick).