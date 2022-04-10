 Mexicans vote on whether president stays or goes - Albuquerque Journal

Mexicans vote on whether president stays or goes

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — Mexicans vote Sunday on whether their popular president should end his six-year term barely midway through or continue to the end.

Strangely, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was the one who pushed for the first-ever referendum of its kind in Mexico.

It was considered a safe bet. The referendum is only binding if at least 40% of the country’s electorate votes — something experts believe unlikely — and López Obrador has maintained approval ratings around 60%.

With that in mind critics have decried the exercise as a waste of money — almost $80 million — and just a way for López Obrador to rally his base midway through his time in office. For someone known as an eternal campaigner the expected reaffirmation of support makes sense, but for a president outspoken about austerity it raised questions.

Some in the opposition have called for voters to boycott. López Obrador’s Morena party has been active in encouraging the president’s base to vote. The president has faced criticism that government officials and resources have promoted the referendum.

How many voters will turn out has been the overriding question.

Patricio Morales, an analyst at Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, said the lack of awareness about the referendum and potential disinterest among voters could weigh on turnout.

He noted that only 7% of voters participated in another referendum last year asking whether former presidents should be prosecuted.

The referendum fueled a feud between López Obrador and Mexico’s respected elections authority. Lawmakers from his party cut the National Electoral Institute’s budget and the institute said it didn’t have the money to pull off the referendum originally estimated to cost estimate more than $191 million. It refused to move ahead until the Supreme Court ruled that it must. Adjustments lowered expected the cost to $78.2 million.

Home » News » World » Mexicans vote on whether president stays or goes

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Mission unstoppable
ABQnews Seeker
Forward Flag uses service dogs, counseling ... Forward Flag uses service dogs, counseling to boost America's military veterans
2
Bernalillo County duped out of over $447K in email ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly posed as an approved ... Man allegedly posed as an approved vendor seeking new payment method
3
Complaints pump brakes on old school approach
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho driving instructor draws accusations, ... Rio Rancho driving instructor draws accusations, suspended from teaching for six months
4
Suit filed over random shootings along I-25
ABQnews Seeker
Couple, still dealing with injuries, alleges ... Couple, still dealing with injuries, alleges NMSP could have warned public
5
Heat, wind hit New Mexico as crews battle blazes
ABQnews Seeker
Warnings that strong winds and hot ... Warnings that strong winds and hot and dry weather could produce dangerous wildfires blanketed most of New Mexico on Saturday as crews continued to ...
6
Defendants protest trial delays in New Mexico compound raid
ABQnews Seeker
Five suspects arrested in 2018 after ... Five suspects arrested in 2018 after remains of 3-year-old boy discovered
7
Documents reveal 2-year-old Rio Rancho boy shot by brother
ABQnews Seeker
Shortly after discovering their 2-year-old son ... Shortly after discovering their 2-year-old son shot in the kitchen, Santa Fe police officer Jonathan Harmon told his wife their 4-year-old must have 'been ...
8
1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash in Sandoval ...
ABQnews Seeker
One person was killed and a ... One person was killed and a young man was injured in a small plane crash Saturday afternoon in a sparsely populated region of Sandoval ...
9
More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
AP Feeds
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches ... Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and ...
10
Santa Fe artist canonizes everyday saints through paint and ...
Arts
Erin Currier's focus on garbage started ... Erin Currier's focus on garbage started when she was working as a barista in Taos while studying at the old College of Santa Fe.